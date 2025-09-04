Namibia: Education Minister Soon to Reveal How Free Tertiary Will Work

Education minister Sanet Steenkamp will this month outline how free tertiary education would be implemented, including tuition, registration, and support for Namibian students.

She announced this yesterday after Popular Democratic Movement president McHenry Venaani in parliament asked how free tertiary education would be executed.

"I did promise to provide feedback to this house. As we speak . . . the education task force, consisting of all eight ministries, have done an in-depth report and consultations meeting," the minister of education, innovation, youth, sport, arts and culture said.

Steenkamp said the report would be presented to the president with different scenarios, focusing mainly on registration and tuition fees.

Although application for tertiary education are ongoing, Steenkamp said registration and tuition remain an issue.

Venaani said the year is almost over, yet the ministry has not informed the public on the details of the proposed free tertiary education model.

This has created restlessness among parents and students, he said.

Venaani previously questioned the model, saying it would not succeed given previous failed government projects and an education system that continues to produce unemployed graduates.

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah during her state of nation address earlier this year announced that the government would provide 100% free tertiary education from the 2026 financial year.

Students would, however, still be responsible for non-tuition costs, such as accommodation, meals, and study materials.

The move, although welcomed, has raised many questions and uncertainty.

The government plans to spend about N$5 billion annually on free tertiary education to all citizens, it has said.

The plan is to eliminate registration and tuition fees at all state universities and technical and vocational education and training centres by 2028.