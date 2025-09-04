Uganda: Museveni Orders Interdicted Land Boss Reinstated, Leaves Nabakooba in a Spot of Bother

Lands Minister Judith Nabakooba has distanced herself from the interdiction of Commissioner for Land Registration Baker Mugaino, insisting the decision was executed without her knowledge or participation.

In an August 27 letter to President Museveni, Nabakooba said the interdiction was carried out by the Inspector General of Government (IGG) and her ministry's Permanent Secretary.

"This is to inform you that the interdiction of Mr Baker Mugaino, the Commissioner Land Registration was done by the Inspector General of Government and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development without involving me," she wrote.

Nabakooba noted that Mugaino had been charged before the Anti-Corruption Court and subsequently remanded.

She added that a court later issued an administrative order restraining the interdiction, but this came after the action had already taken effect.

"An administrative order of Court in MA No.324 of 2025 restraining and preventing implementation of Inspectorate of Government's directive to interdict, was received after interdiction had taken place on April 28, 2025," she explained.

The minister told Museveni she had relayed his directive to her Permanent Secretary to engage the IGG and ensure compliance.

"Your Excellency, I have forwarded your directive to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development to urgently handle with the Inspectorate of Government and get back to me in order to update you on compliance with your directive," she wrote.

The letter, also copied to the Attorney General, the IGG, and the Permanent Secretary, highlights the mounting tension over the President's insistence on reforming Uganda's troubled land sector.

In May, Museveni ordered the immediate reinstatement of Mugaino while directing Nabakooba to fast-track the adoption of blockchain technology in the Uganda Land Information System.

In a May 24 letter, the President cited "persistent inefficiencies, fraud and mismanagement" that had cost government more than $140 million despite ongoing digitisation efforts.

He singled out double titling, tax evasion, and fraudulent land transactions as unresolved challenges.

Museveni further questioned the legality of Mugaino's removal, reportedly based on the IGG's directive.

"Do you have the authority to interdict such an officer (a Presidential appointee) without my involvement? Why was I not consulted prior to this action being taken?" he asked.

The President insisted that Mugaino's interdiction be lifted, stressing that any investigations requiring the removal of a presidential appointee must first be raised with him.

He also directed that blockchain integration be accelerated, arguing it would curb land-related fraud and inefficiencies that threaten Uganda's economic and social stability.