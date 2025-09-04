South Africa: Childline Raises Alarm on Teen Births - South African News Briefs - September 4, 2025

Childline South Africa Raises Alarm on Teen Births

Childline South Africa has raised an alarm over rising cases of child pregnancies, reports EWN. The Eastern Cape government revealed that more than 100 children between the ages of 10 and 14 have given birth between April and July this year. In the same period, close to 5,000 teenagers have also given birth. The police have opened cases against adults accused of impregnating minors. National Childline executive officer Dumisile Cele said that this has become a widely common occurrence across the country. He urged professionals in communities to report such cases, stressing that the numbers remain deeply concerning.

June Steenkamp Suffers Stroke, Recovering in Hospital

June Steenkamp, the mother of the late Reeva Steenkamp, suffered a stroke and is recovering in hospital, reports SABC News. The family came into the global spotlight in 2013 when Reeva was killed by her boyfriend, Paralympian Oscar Pistorius. June's husband, Barry, died of natural causes two years ago. Her friend and CEO of the Reeva Rebecca Steenkamp Foundation, Tania Koen, says she has been in poor health before this setback. Koen said that June will need extensive rehabilitation. A fund has been set up to move her to a private facility to improve her chances of recovery.

Gauteng Calls for Political Killings Task Team Amid Escalating Violence

The Gauteng government said that there is a desperate need for a police political killings task team in the province, reports EWN. KwaZulu-Natal is currently the only province with such a task team. It was formed on the recommendation of the Moerane commission, which identified the province as the country's hotbed for political killings. In May this year, MP Khethamabala Sithole of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) was shot and killed in Ekurhuleni, while police are still searching for the killers of ANC Tshwane councillor Thabang Masemola. Premier Panyaza Lesufi said the provincial government is working with the acting police minister to finalise the task team's terms of reference.

