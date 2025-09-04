Uganda: Leaders Rally Behind Kira Municipality Mayor Amid NUP Tensions

Leaders from 52 villages under Kira Municipality have voiced their dissatisfaction with the manner in which the National Unity Platform (NUP) has treated their area mayor, Julius Mutebi Nsubuga, despite his significant contributions to local development.

During a meeting held at Martyr Wood Hotel, the village chairpersons expressed strong support for Mutebi, describing him as a "pillar of development" for the municipality. They credited him with championing World Bank-funded projects that have transformed key sectors including health, markets, and the local economy.

According to the leaders, these projects--implemented at no cost to residents--have only been possible because Mayor Mutebi issued the necessary letters of approval, enabling works to proceed on community land.

However, concerns have emerged after Mutebi was reportedly denied an official party card, creating uncertainty about the continuity of these development initiatives.

"If these projects stall, our communities will suffer. We cannot allow politics to derail progress," one of the chairpersons said during the meeting.

The leaders, drawn from various political affiliations, unanimously urged Mutebi to clarify his next course of action, warning that any disruption to the projects would negatively affect thousands of residents.

Midway through the meeting, Mayor Mutebi arrived and listened attentively to the concerns. In his brief address, he thanked the chairpersons for their solidarity and confidence in his leadership.

"I deeply appreciate your support and the commitment you have shown to the development of Kira Municipality. Our focus should remain on serving the people," Mutebi said.

The developments come at a time when internal party disputes within NUP have triggered widespread debate over candidate selection and issuance of party cards ahead of the 2026 general elections.