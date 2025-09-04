Uganda: Lubaga Cathedral 100 Years of Preparations Hit 60% As Fundraising Drive Continues

The committee spearheading the fundraising drive for the 100 years jubilee celebrations of Lubaga Cathedral since its consecration has revealed that they require Shs 2.4 billion, of which 60% has so far been raised.

The announcement was made during a guided tour of the ongoing works by top leaders, including Kampala Archdiocese Vicar General Msgr. Rogers Kabuye Mukasa, Chancellor Rev. Fr. Dr. Pius Male Ssentembwe, among others.

The works include the construction of a parking yard, renovation of the cathedral grounds, and other jubilee preparations.

According to the chairperson of the organising committee, Eng. Pius Mugerwa Mugalaasi, if the remaining funds are collected, all works will be completed in time for the grand celebration on October 26, 2025.

Although the weekly pilgrimages usually take place every Wednesday, this week also saw contributions from Christians. St. Kizito Parish, Kibiri donated Shs 3 million, while Nabukalu Daativa, a senior Christian from Masaka Diocese, contributed.

In a unique gesture, The Most Ven. Kaboggoza Budhalakitha, head of Buddhism in Uganda and son of the late Buganda chief Owek. Toofiri Kivumbi Malookweza, donated Shs 1 million.

Meanwhile, Faridah Nambi, an aspirant for the Kawempe North parliamentary seat,has also contributed 1 miillion and also pledged to rally her colleagues in the NRM includinga the party Chairman President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to back the project.

To ease contributions, the fundraising committee unveiled a merchant code for MTN Mobile Money payments (401248 Kampala Archdiocese) and a Centenary Bank account number (3100117179, Lubaga Cathedral 100 years).

According to Eng. Fred Kiwanuka Kiwutta of Omega Construction Ltd, the company contracted for the job, explains that activities such as laying concrete, putting up fencing, and other works are ongoing, though recent rains slightly slowed progress.

However, he assured that within three weeks, the site will be significantly advanced.

On behalf of Kampala Archbishop, Msgr. Kabuye expressed gratitude to Christians who have supported the works through the fundraising initiative, encouraging them not to tire until the project is completed.

The centenary celebrations of Lubaga Cathedral, a central symbol of Catholicism in Uganda, will be held on October 26, 2025.