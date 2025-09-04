Uganda: Jinja City Nominations - Over 20 Candidates Cleared As Mayoral Race Heats Up

The race for mayoral and local government seats in Jinja City has officially kicked off, with over 20 candidates duly nominated by the Electoral Commission on the first day of nominations at Jinja City Hall, the designated nomination center.

The exercise, presided by Jinja City Returning Officer Flavia Nakasi, attracted candidates from across the political spectrum, including those running on party tickets and several independents who entered the race after falling out in party primaries or being denied official endorsement.

Among those nominated for the Jinja City mayoral seat are four candidates: Peter Kasolo Okocha - the incumbent mayor, running as an independent after being denied the National Unity Platform (NUP) flag, Jeff Bidandi - a former NRM aspirant, now contesting as an independent after losing in the primaries, Daniel Musenze - another ex-NRM aspirant turned independent and Julius Zziwa - also cleared to run for the top city seat.

The nominations underscore growing discontent within major parties, with some aspirants accusing their parties of unfair vetting and irregularities in the selection process.

Speaking after his nomination, Mayor Peter Kasolo lashed out at the NUP vetting committee for denying him the party flag despite what he described as loyalty and performance during his tenure.

"The party's core values are zero tolerance to corruption, accountability, and integrity - values I have upheld. Yet they refused to consider my record when issuing the flag," Kasolo said.

On his part, Jeff Bidandi claimed the NRM primaries were marred by irregularities, leaving him with no option but to contest as an independent.

"I believe the people of Jinja deserve fair leadership. That's why I am in the race as an independent," Bidandi told reporters.

He promised to spearhead the drive to enable Jinja fully assume the tourism City status

In addition to the mayoral contenders, 16 other candidates were nominated for various councilor seats across Jinja City divisions.

Among them is Julius Kayiira, the official NUP candidate for Jinja Southern Division, and Sirina Kyakuwaire, who is contesting as an independent female councilor for Mafubira.

The nomination exercise continues as the 2026 local government elections gain momentum, setting the stage for what promises to be a heated and competitive political season in Jinja City.