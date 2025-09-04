Uganda: Minister Mbadi Vows to Ease Cross-Border Trade At Mpondwe

The State Minister for Trade, Wilson Mbadi, has pledged government's commitment to further streamline and ease cross-border trade between Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) following his monitoring visit to the Mpondwe border yesterday.

During the visit, Minister Mbadi toured the Mpondwe Border Export Zone and the One-Stop Border Post to assess their operations.

He also interacted with traders at the border market, who openly shared the challenges they face while doing business with their Congolese counterparts.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Among the key concerns raised by the traders were:

The need to expand the congested border area.

The completion of phase two of the Border Export Zone to accommodate more traders.

The rehabilitation of roads linking the border facilities, which are currently in poor condition.

The reduction of taxes and charges imposed by the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA).

In his address, Minister Mbadi assured the traders that government is committed to addressing their concerns, adding that discussions with regional stakeholders are underway to harmonise trade policies.

"I am going to hold a meeting with my DRC counterpart to resolve the issue of visa requirements and other challenges raised by the border agencies and traders against DRC. Uganda has scrapped all visa requirements yet DRC has not reciprocated despite joining the East African Community," Mbadi said.

The minister's assurance comes at a time when cross-border traders have been voicing frustrations over high costs of doing business, infrastructural challenges, and policy gaps between the two countries.

Mbadi emphasised that Uganda values its trade relations with the DRC, which remains one of the country's biggest export destinations, and said that streamlining trade at Mpondwe will boost economic opportunities not only for border communities but also for the wider region.