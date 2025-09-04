Africa Demands Fair Share of Global Climate Finance

ADDIS ABABA - Officials at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Week 2 called for the removal of bureaucratic hurdles that hinder progress to climate financing in global south.

The Climate Week 2, 2025 has officially opened yesterday in Addis Ababa under the theme "Dialogues for Ambition and Implementation" At the event, President Taye Atskeselassie said that the agenda for cooperation on climate finance demands a major rescuing strategy and probably a bold measure.

According to him, many countries across the globe are struggling with unsustainable debt, and an outdated and unjust financial architecture. It has become impossible to build climate resilience while being overwhelmed by debt.

The availability and adequacy of funds have been deeply problematic for countries of the global south, which shall, therefore, support the Baku-Belem Roadmap to mobilize 1.3 trillion USD annually by 2035, he stated.

"I call upon all actors to remove the bureaucratic hurdles that hinder progress to climate financing," he said.

The world is increasingly facing extreme weather incidents. These climate incidents destroy lives, and disrupt livelihoods, damage critical infrastructures and push millions into poverty, according to the President.

"Ten years after the Paris Agreement, the verdict is clear; we are off track. The first global stock-take confirms this grim reality," Taye said.

To him, the gravity of the challenge demands bold and transformative action to uphold the promise of the Paris Agreement and secure a just and sustainable future for all.

Africa, as continent that has yet to fully utilize its potential for the benefit of its people and renewed aspiration for development, should not, face an impossible choice between development and climate action, he stressed.

As a home of critical minerals essential for clean technology, Africa has an immense capacity to contribute climate solutions. However, it faces a risk of repeating history where undue competition for geo-economy interests and unlawful extraction of resources halt meaningful development, Taye noted.

With the right support such as climate resilient development support, the continent's aspiration can fortify climate action, he said.

It is critical that advocacy for climate action also address this comprehensive economic and justice issue. To him, the upcoming Second Africa Climate Summit (ACS 2) will be a departure from the past, as it will champion African minerals, integrated electricity market, food system transformation and leadership.

According to the African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf the continent prepares to host ACS 2 next week. Key insights and momentum in this climate week will be instrumental.

"Together, we will amplify a unified African policy. We are seeking climate implementation for transition and resource mobilization ahead of COP 30," he said.

According to him, time for decisive action is limiting. The African Union is resolute in its leadership and partnerships on this critical journey. He called on the international community to stand with Africa by ensuring climate finance is fair, transition of technology is effective and capacity building prioritized.

"Let's seize this defining moment to transform ambition into tangible action. For the sake of future generation, let's unite to build a resilient, sustainable and prosperous Africa and the entire planet," Youssouf said.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Deputy Executive Secretary Noura Hamladji on her part stated that more and better finance is needed to translate climate finance pledges into actions and practical solutions for the benefit of communities.

As to her, the pledge to increase financial flows to developing countries to 1.3 trillion USD annually by 2035 must move beyond aspiration.

It must become implementable and must be delivered faster and designed for purpose. She stated that Africa can show the world how this can be done.

From community mini grids to recycling innovation in Kenya to the Green Legacy Initiative in Ethiopia are aspirations to the world, Noura mentioned.

They can bring stronger economic growth, more jobs, rising living standards, less pollution, better health and affordable and clean energy, she added.

"This is why at the heart of our climate week is the implementation forum designed to replicate and scale up solutions that are already delivering results on the ground,"she said.

BY YOHANES JEMANEH

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD THURSDAY 4 SEPTEMBER 2025