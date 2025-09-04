Zimbabwe: Health Minister Warns Private Clinics Over HIV Data Gaps

Health and Child Care Minister, Dr Douglas Mombeshora has warned that private health facilities could be shut down if they fail to submit data on mother-to-child transmission (MTCT) of HIV, syphilis and hepatitis B.

Addressing the National Validation Committee (NVC) meeting for the Triple Elimination of MTCT in Harare on Wednesday, Dr Mombeshora said the information was essential for national health planning and for meeting global health targets.

"We need the data for planning purposes. So, it cannot be a choice to supply data -- it must be mandatory. Those who do not want to supply data, we have to close them," he said.

His comments followed concerns raised by the Ministry's National PMTCT and Paediatric HIV Care Coordinator, Dr. Angela Mushavi, who noted that many private facilities were not reporting key statistics despite attending to large numbers of expectant mothers.

"Private maternity homes are testing and treating, but we don't have that data. If our numbers only reflect the public sector, what about those going to private facilities? Are they not Zimbabweans? It's time for action," Dr. Mushavi said.

Zimbabwe has set a target of reducing MTCT to below 5% by 2026. The latest figures show a decline to 6.48% from 8.1% in 2023.

While some stakeholders pointed to excessive paperwork as a deterrent to reporting, the minister insisted that compliance was "non-negotiable."

He also called for greater male involvement in maternal health.

"Triple EMTCT is not just about women, it is about families. Please support your partners, accompany them to antenatal care, and get tested together. If you don't, you risk the ladies renaming ANC to 'Always No Chaps,"' he said.

Dr. Mombeshora praised Zimbabwe's progress in cutting HIV transmission and reaching near-universal syphilis testing among pregnant women.

However, he highlighted gaps in hepatitis B prevention particularly in testing and in the delivery of the birth-dose vaccine.

"No child in Zimbabwe whether born in Harare, Gwanda, or Binga should begin life with an infection we can prevent," he added.

The minister cited Botswana's recent achievement of becoming the first high-burden country to attain Gold Tier Status for eliminating mother-to-child transmission of HIV as an inspiration.

"Congratulations to Botswana! And let me say this openly: if Botswana can do it, Zimbabwe certainly can too. We already compete in football and trade -- why not compete in saving our children's lives?" he said.