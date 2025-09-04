Zimbabwe: Ten Chinese Nationals in Court Over Harare Cocaine Bust

4 September 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By James Muonwa

TEN Chinese nationals have appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court for initial remand following their arrest in a drug raid at a lodge.

The 10 accused persons are Huang Zhen (a male aged 39), You Hefe (male, 35), Song Yunmel (female, 27), Yuang Wanwan (female, 29), Wu Yuejun (female, 46), Yang Qin (female, 29), Fan Yue (male, 36), Sun Jie (male, 36), Yao Wenming (male, 40) and Li Zhongju (male, 31).

The prosecutor alleged that police pounced on the accused persons following a tip-off about all-night parties at 60 Knightsbridge Road, Newlands in Harare.

Accused persons were caught sniffing cocaine, benzodiazepam and methamphetamine.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) noted that drug use fuels crime and destroys lives.

"The justice system will deal firmly with those found peddling and abusing dangerous substances in Zimbabwe," said NPAZ.

