Zimbabwe: No Law Bans Tinted Vehicle Windows - Justice Minister Says As Police Fines Motorists

Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi told the National Assembly on Wednesday that there is no law prohibiting tinted vehicle windows.

His remarks followed an announcement by Presidential Secretary Tafadzwa Muguti claiming that tinting had been banned, which sparked confusion and questions from legislators seeking clarification on the legal framework behind the directive.

During the Question and Answer session, Zanu PF Zvimba East MP Kudakwashe Mananzva asked, "We heard that it is now a criminal offence to tint car windows. Is it illegal to put some tint on your car?"

In response, Ziyambi clarified: "The law allows tinting on a vehicle, provided it does not obstruct the driver's clear line of vision. For side windows, we have not yet reached a final agreement together with Hon. (Felix) Mhona, Hon. (Kazembe Kazembe), and other stakeholders."

Dangamvura-Chikanga MP Prosper Mutseyami pressed further, asking whether Muguti's announcement represented government policy or his personal opinion.

Ziyambi stressed that only Information Minister Jenfan Muswere, Information Secretary Nick Mangwana, and Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba are authorised to speak on behalf of government. "The moment someone speaks on behalf of the whole government without that authority, it becomes a mistake," he said.

Kuwadzana East MP Charlton Hwende revealed that some drivers had been fined by police following Muguti's announcement.

Ziyambi responded: "There is no policeman who enforces social media announcements without a Statutory Instrument. Policemen enforce the law by quoting Statutory Instruments. If anyone was given a ticket, they have the right to go to court, and the court will take corrective measures. Our policemen are orderly; they do not do that."

MP Gladys Hlatywayo questioned how government planned to address the policy discord that had caused confusion and public outcry. Ziyambi replied that the role of MPs was to provide oversight, not to set policy.

Earlier, Charamba took to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify that Muguti's announcement was a miscommunication by an unauthorised official.