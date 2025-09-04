Kenya, Nebraska Sign Landmark MoU to Deepen Bilateral Cooperation

3 September 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

President William Ruto has reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to strengthening its longstanding partnership with the United States, highlighting key areas of collaboration including trade, defence, democratic values, and counter-terrorism.

Speaking at State House Nairobi, the President noted that the bilateral relationship between the two nations is anchored in robust trade frameworks such as the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), and a growing strategic partnership.

In a significant move to broaden Kenya’s engagement with the U.S., President Ruto announced that the government is enhancing ties with the State of Nebraska across multiple sectors.

These include diaspora engagement, student and apprenticeship training, skills and technology transfer, tourism, agriculture, and labour exchange.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The President made the remarks as he witnessed the signing of a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Government of Kenya and the State of Nebraska.

The agreement was signed by Principal Secretary for Diaspora Affairs Roseline Njogu and Nebraska Secretary of State Robert Evnen.

President Ruto described the agreement as a milestone in expanding opportunities for Kenyans abroad and strengthening people-to-people relations between Kenya and the United States.

“This collaboration will unlock new avenues for our youth and professionals, while deepening the bonds of friendship between our two peoples,” he said.—Let me know if you’d like a shorter version for press releases or a version adapted for broadcast.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.