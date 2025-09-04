Nigeria: Why Super Eagles Still Dream of the World Cup-Iwobi

The Fulham midfielder, enjoying a strong run of form in the Premier League, insists that confidence in the camp remains unshaken despite the narrow margins left

As Nigeria stares down two critical World Cup qualifiers; against Rwanda in Uyo and South Africa away in Johannesburg, Alex Iwobi has given voice to the Super Eagles' belief.

The Fulham midfielder, enjoying a strong run of form in the Premier League, insists that confidence in the camp remains unshaken despite the narrow margins left in the qualification race.

We believe in the World Cup

For Iwobi, the mindset is simple: belief or nothing.

"Of course, everyone... We believe that we're going to go to the World Cup; otherwise, we wouldn't be here.

"We're going to try and do our best, so hopefully the fans can continue to believe in us as well."

Nigeria's World Cup hopes are hanging by a thread. With just seven points from six games, the Eagles sit fourth in Group C behind South Africa, Rwanda and Benin. Only the group winner advances directly to the 2026 finals, while the second-placed team may scrape into the playoffs. The stakes could not be higher.

Settling into Eric Chelle's system

The 28-year-old has only worked briefly under new coach Eric Chelle, but already sees signs of progress.

"Yeah, I've played one camp so far and I've enjoyed the system. It allows me to express myself as a player a bit more.

"Of course, it still takes a lot of time for each player to adjust to the system, but any system that gets us to win is the main thing, and we trust the manager.

"So hopefully, once again, we can get the results in the next two games."

Iwobi's words echo Captain William Troost-Ekong's insistence that Chelle's methods have been well received. For Nigeria, the tactical clarity will need to translate into six points, or at least four, to keep qualification within reach.

A brother in London: Chukwueze joins Fulham

Away from the national team, Iwobi's joy was evident when asked about Samuel Chukwueze's deadline-day move to Fulham; a transfer that stunned many across Europe.

"Of course, as a brother, I'm really excited to work with him at the club level.

"We all know the ability he has, so me as a brother, I'll give him the confidence to go and express himself, so I can't wait to see him in Fulham colours."

Chukwueze's arrival means Fulham now have three Super Eagles internationals driving their defence, midfield and attack; a partnership that could prove crucial for club and country alike.

The bigger picture

Nigeria's qualification campaign has been riddled with stumbles; goalless draws, lapses in concentration, and the sense that the Eagles are chasing time. Yet Iwobi's message is one of faith, not fear.

The fans have heard promises before. This time, though, Nigeria's journey comes down to execution. Beat Rwanda at home, stun South Africa away, and the dream is still alive. Drop points, and the 2026 World Cup may already be lost.