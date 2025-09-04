South Africa: Over 100 Eastern Cape Children Aged 10 to 14 Gave Birth in Four Months

Health department figures show 117 births by children aged 10 to 14, and 4,752 births by teenagers aged 15 to 19, between April and July.

Leaders say families must stop protecting abusers and report cases, warning that sex with anyone under 16 is a crime under South African law.

The Eastern Cape government revealed that more than 100 children between 10 and 14 years old gave birth in public hospitals in just four months.

Between April and July this year, 117 girls in that age group gave birth in state facilities across the province. The highest numbers were recorded in the OR Tambo District, followed by Buffalo City and Nelson Mandela Bay.

In the same period, 4,752 teenagers between 15 and 19 years old also gave birth in government hospitals.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Social Development MEC Bukiwe Fanta said: "We are committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our children. It is unacceptable that children as young as 10 years old are giving birth. This situation calls for immediate intervention and a collaborative approach to safeguard our youth."

Health MEC Ntandokazi Capa said the numbers reflected stolen childhoods. "These are not just figures, they represent a child whose innocence has been stolen and whose future is being forced into adulthood too soon. Sex with a minor is statutory rape, and we will never normalise or accept it."

Under South African law, sex with anyone under 16 is a crime, even if both are underage. Section 54 of the Sexual Offences Act requires anyone who knows of such cases to report them to the South African Police Service.

But many cases collapse when families withdraw complaints. In one recent case, a 12-year-old girl gave birth in Komani on New Year's Day, but her parents reportedly refused to co-operate with prosecutors.

Children's rights activist Petros Majola said both parents and health workers had a duty to act. He said parents who turn a blind eye to underage sex were being negligent, while clinics and hospitals should never ignore such cases.

The provincial government said families must stop shielding abusers and must report all offences. "Protecting children from sexual predators is not optional. It is a moral and legal obligation," said the statement.