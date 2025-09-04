South Africa: Southern African Music Rights Board Members Earn R125,000 Per Meeting

Chairperson Nicholas Maweni earns R125,000 per meeting, deputy Sisa Mayekiso R100,000, and board members R87,000, with meetings held four times a year.

The Southern African Music Rights Organisation has revealed a gap between what its board members are paid and what musicians receive in royalties.

At a recent meeting it was disclosed that independent board members earn between R87,000 and R125,000 for each sitting, with meetings held four times a year.

Chairperson Nicholas Maweni earns R125,000 per meeting. His deputy, Sisa Mayekiso, receives R100,000, while board members Sibongile Vilakazi and Veronica Motloutsi each receive R87,000.

Some artists have reported earning only a few rand in royalties. Trompies member Eugene Mthethwa said he received R14.29 for plays of his music on YouTube, Facebook, Spotify and Netflix.

"This clearly shows there is no value in being a member. We are only creating a pool of funds to cushion the lives of the chief executive officer and board members," Mthethwa said, Sunday World reported.

"Maweni earns R516,000 a year for four board meetings, that is 469,091% more than members who get R11."

Mthethwa, who is also a Member of Parliament, has called for the board and the chief executive officer to be removed. He said only suspended chief operating officer Mpho Mofikoe had brought "real value" to the organisation.

Arts activist Owen Ndlovu said some artists earn even less than R11 and often do not know which platforms played their music.

"The Southern African Music Rights Organisation does not have a proper tracking system. They just hand out whatever amount they decide you are worth," he said.