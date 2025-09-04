South Africa: Jesse Kriel to Lead Springboks Against All Blacks At Eden Park

4 September 2025
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Dylan Bettencourt
  • Rassie Erasmus said Kriel deserved to keep the armband after leading against Australia, while Kolisi will return in the loose trio.
  • Willie le Roux, Canan Moodie and Handre Pollard return to the starting lineup, with Ethan Hooker named on the bench.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has confirmed Jesse Kriel will captain South Africa against the All Blacks at Eden Park on Saturday.

Kriel led the side in their recent win over Australia and has been backed to keep the role, despite Siya Kolisi returning from injury. Kolisi will start at number eight alongside Pieter-Steph du Toit and Marco van Staden in the loose trio.

"Siya was touch and go earlier in the week, and we didn't want to risk him unnecessarily. Jesse had already been told he would be captain, and it was only fair to stick with that," Erasmus said.

He described Kriel as "a great leader" who communicates well with referees and teammates. "It will be a big occasion for him to captain against the All Blacks for the first time."

Elsewhere, Willie le Roux returns at fullback, with Canan Moodie on the left wing. Handré Pollard will partner Grant Williams at halfback. Eben Etzebeth joins Ruan Nortjé in the second row, while Thomas du Toit, Malcolm Marx and Ox Nché complete the front row.

On the bench, Erasmus has gone with a 5-3 split, giving Ethan Hooker, who has just one Test cap, another opportunity.

The All Blacks will be captained by Scott Barrett, with his brothers Beauden and Jordie also in the starting XV. Ardie Savea will win his 100th cap.

Springbok team to face New Zealand at Eden Park (15-1):

Willie le Roux, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel (captain), Damian de Allende, Canan Moodie, Handré Pollard, Grant Williams, Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Marco van Staden, Ruan Nortjé, Eben Etzebeth, Thomas du Toit, Malcolm Marx, Ox Nché.

Bench: Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Boan Venter, Wilco Louw, Lood de Jager, Kwagga Smith, Cobus Reinach, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Ethan Hooker.

