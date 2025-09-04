Rwanda: Why Kigali 2025 Race Could Draw Largest Viewership Ever

The 2025 edition of UCI Road World Championships is expected to break global records when it takes on the streets of Kigali from September 21-28, making history as the first edition hosted on African soil.

According to projections, this year's championship will attract a cumulative television audience of over 330 million viewers worldwide.

ALSO READ: Kigali poised to break records: The 7 most viewed UCI World Champs

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

If reached, this will be the largest viewership in the history of the event, surpassing the 329 million audience of Yorkshire 2019 in England.

The surge in global attention reflects both the growing popularity of cycling and the significance of the Kigali edition.

Additionally, for the first time there will be a standalone U23 Women's road race category.

For the UCI, this milestone represents an opportunity to showcase cycling to some 1.5 billion new audiences across Africa, a continent that has long been absent from hosting the sport's biggest event.

For Rwanda, it is a chance to cement its reputation as a hub for international sporting competitions.

Comparisons with past editions

The 2019 Yorkshire Championships previously held the audience record with 329 million viewers.

More recently, the 2024 Zürich edition, celebrated for its challenging course, drew a strong global following but still fell short of breaking that mark with over 300 million viewers globally and approximately 1 million spectators on site.

Kigali 2025 is expected to set a new standard, benefitting from both the African debut and a more connected global broadcast strategy.

ALSO READ: Guidelines for Kigali businesses ahead of global cycling race

Global broadcast reach

The Union Cycliste IInternationale (UCI) has confirmed that the championships will be televised in 124 countries and carried on 22 international TV channels, with Rwanda Television (RTV) serving as the host broadcaster.

Beyond traditional broadcasting, digital audiences are expected to contribute significantly, with live streams on UCI's YouTube and Facebook platforms.

The toughest course yet

Part of the attraction is the unprecedented challenge of the Kigali route.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Media Athletics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Riders will cover 267.5 km with 5,475 metres of elevation gain, all at an altitude of 1,850 metres above sea level.

This sets it apart from previous editions such as Zürich 2024, which featured 4,470 metres of climbing.

Wider significance for Rwanda, Africa

For Rwanda, hosting the UCI Road World Championships is expected to generate global media attention, increased tourism, and economic benefits.

Hotels, transport, and local businesses anticipate a surge in activity as thousands of visitors, journalists, and cycling enthusiasts converge on Kigali.

Symbolically, the event represents Africa's growing influence in world sport, giving Kigali a spotlight comparable to previous hosts like Innsbruck, Flanders, Zürich, and Yorkshire.

A week of racing

Over eight days, the championships will feature multiple disciplines, including the Men's and Women's Elite Road Races, Individual Time Trials, Under-23 races, and Junior road races.

With a record-breaking audience forecast, a demanding course, and the historic milestone of an African debut, Kigali 2025 is set to redefine the global impact of cycling's most prestigious road race.