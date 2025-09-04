Uganda: Nambassa Calls for Better Service Delivery, Youth-Led Leadership

Former Makerere University Guild President and National Unity Platform (NUP) Aspirant for Woman Lord Councillor LCV in Kawempe South Shamim Nambassa, has urged Ugandans, particularly the youth, to embrace politics as a tool for shaping the country's future.

Speaking during Next Big Talk on Next Radio on Wednesday, Nambassa reflected on her political journey and the challenges surrounding NUP's flag bearer selection process, which has recently sparked discontent within the party.

Her remarks come shortly after she has officially been nominated to contest for the position of Woman Lord Councillor for Kawempe South on the National Unity Platform (NUP) ticket, in which she promised to strengthen the health sector and advocate for policies aimed at improving the livelihoods of Kawempe residents.

"The fact that we see what is happening today , people being hurt and disappointed that they didn't get the National Unity Platform ticket, goes a long way to show you the importance that comes with that ticket," Nambassa said.

She noted that her own campaign, launched in January, has been far from easy but remains focused on service delivery and advocacy for better social services, especially in the health sector.

"What is most important for the people is service delivery. It's important that as we do away with the old guard, we also improve ourselves in terms of quality, skills, and education. Let us strive to be better leaders; better than our predecessors," she added.

Nambassa criticised what she described as the "bastardisation of the system," where leaders are elected but fail to serve or add value to the lives of the people. She emphasised that her drive, and that of many young leaders , is rooted in the reality that Uganda's youth now make up the largest segment of the population

"What pushes me and other young people to be part of politics is the fact that we are now the largest part of Uganda's population. It is only important that we be part of the process that is going to shape and determine the future," she said.

Her remarks come at a time when the NUP is grappling with internal wrangles over flag bearer selections, with some disgruntled members defecting to rival political formations such as the People's Front for Freedom (PFF) and the Democratic Front (DF), while others have opted to run as independents.

Nambassa maintained that, despite the setbacks, her campaign remains centered on strengthening the health sector, pushing for policies to uplift livelihoods in Kampala, and fostering accountable, youth-led leadership.