Uganda: Kazo Gets Solar-Powered Cold Chain System to Boost Veterinary Vaccine Storage

3 September 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Ivan Mugisha

The Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF), through its Department of Animal Health, has donated a solar-powered cold chain refrigeration system to Kazo District's Production Department to strengthen livestock disease control efforts.

Installation of the state-of-the-art facility, which began on Tuesday and is still ongoing at the district headquarters, is aimed at providing centralised storage of veterinary vaccines. This move is expected to enhance vaccine safety, accessibility, and cost-efficiency for livestock farmers in the district.

Speaking about the development, Kazo District Communications Officer, Naboth Tinyefuza, said the district previously relied on a small laboratory with frequent power outages and high electricity costs, which compromised vaccine quality.

"We have been facing challenges with storing animal vaccines due to unreliable electricity. We spent about Shs10, 000 daily on power, and the frequent outages risked the effectiveness of our vaccines. This solar-powered system is a game-changer that will significantly cut costs and ensure reliable vaccine storage," Tinyefuza said.

District Agricultural Engineer and Project Supervisor, Innocent Tumwijukye, confirmed the installation is nearly complete and will soon be officially handed over by MAAIF.

"The system is almost ready for use. Once the installation is finalised, we'll engage district veterinary officials to ensure proper management and technical handling of this facility," Tumwijukye explained.

District Production Officer, Zefrine Tumwesigye, expressed gratitude to the Ministry for what he termed "timely support."

"We thank the Ministry of Agriculture for remembering Kazo District. Our production department has been in need of a reliable storage facility, and now our vaccines will be properly preserved," Tumwesigye said.

Representing the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), Deputy CAO Keith Bahemuka commended the Government of Uganda for extending this critical support and urged residents to seek expert guidance from veterinary officers.

"We recently overcame challenges like Foot and Mouth Disease through teamwork and community involvement. With this facility, we are better equipped to fight livestock diseases," Bahemuka stated.

Kyampangara Sub-County Councillor and Secretary for Production and Finance, Ham Rubainika, also lauded the initiative, noting its economic benefits.

"This solar-powered system will greatly reduce electricity costs while providing reliable vaccine storage. It's a big relief for our farmers and the entire district," Rubainika said.

The facility is part of government efforts to strengthen veterinary services across Uganda, ensuring livestock farmers have consistent access to effective vaccines.

