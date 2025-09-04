Ethiopia: Nile Basin Enters New Era With Abbay Dam

The inauguration of the Abbay Dam marks a historic milestone not only for Ethiopia but also for the entire Nile Basin, signalling the beginning of a new era of regional cooperation and shared prosperity.

Built with the contributions and sacrifices of Ethiopians, the dam stands as Africa's largest hydropower project with an installed capacity of 5,150 megawatts. More than a power plant, experts and officials say it is a beacon of African self-reliance and a catalyst for collective development.

Foreign Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Ambassador Nebiat Getachew said the Abbay Dam represents "a powerful expression of what Africans can achieve with their own resources and capacity." By relying on domestic bonds and public contributions, Ethiopia ensured the project's independence and demonstrated the power of unity and sovereignty.

Ministry of Water and Energy Tran boundary Rivers Adviser Tefera Beyene told The Ethiopian Herald that the Abbay Dam had dispelled doubts about Ethiopia's ability to undertake a mega project of this scale. "The completion of the dam is not only a technical achievement, it is a confidence-building milestone for Ethiopia and the wider region," he noted.

For decades, Nile politics was framed by outdated colonial treaties that excluded upstream nations. The Abbay Dam, experts argue, offers an opportunity to replace old rivalries with modern, cooperative frameworks such as the Cooperative Framework Agreement (CFA), which promotes equitable and reasonable use of shared resources.

Hydro-politics analyst Eng. Tilahun Erduno (PhD) stressed that the dam should be seen as a regional asset. "The Abbay Dam can regulate floods in Sudan, ensure steady water flow for irrigation, and generate power that benefits neighbouring countries. Its reservoir also reduces evaporation losses, making water use more efficient downstream," he explained.

Experts say the dam underscores the need for modern water management practices across the basin. Instead of clinging to a narrative of scarcity, countries can adopt efficiency measures such as improved irrigation technologies and crop choices that maximize the benefits of the Nile for all.

Both Tilahun and Tefera underlined that the Abbay Dam is not a zero-sum project but a shared opportunity. With cooperation, they said, the dam can serve as a foundation for trust-building, energy trade, and regional integration.

Ultimately, the Abbay Dam embodies a shift away from colonial-era dominance toward a vision of mutual benefit and sustainable development. As Ethiopia inaugurates the dam, it is sending a clear message: the Nile's future lies in cooperation, not confrontation.

BY EYUEL KIFLU

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD THURSDAY 4 SEPTEMBER 2025