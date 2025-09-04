Africa: AU, Ethiopian Enhance Partnership to Advance Agenda 2063

ADDIS ABABA -The African Union and Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopian) have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening their partnership in order to enhance Africa's connectivity and integration while advancing the Union's broader vision under Agenda 2063.

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission Mahmoud Ali Youssouf and the Chief Executive Officer of Ethiopian Airlines Group Mesfin Tasew held discussions focused on expanding collaboration, improving connectivity, and supporting AU initiatives that drive Africa's economic and social transformation.

Following the meeting, the AU announced that both parties agreed to work more closely to improve integration and connectivity in line with the Union's vision for Agenda 2063.

In its statement, the AU noted that the Chairperson expressed appreciation for Ethiopian Airlines as a Pan African flagship carrier and highlighted its essential role in supporting AU operations and promoting the Agenda 2063 vision.

Youssouf emphasized the airline's important contribution to boosting connectivity, trade, and mobility across the continent, which directly supports the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area and the Single African Air Transport Market.

For his part, MesfinTasew praised the AU for its longstanding partnership with Ethiopian Airlines. He stressed that the airline's mission goes beyond air transport, serving as a Pan African institution dedicated to advancing integration in close collaboration with the AU.

He also pointed to the airline's role in connecting Africa with the rest of the world, training young Africans in aviation, supporting national carriers, and contributing to AU programs such as the Peace Fund.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to deepen their partnership, ensuring that it continues to strengthen connectivity and integration across Africa while supporting the AU's long term vision under Agenda 2063.

Reflecting its Pan African spirit, Ethiopian is pursuing multi-hub strategy through hubs in Lomé, Togo with ASKY, in Lilongwe, Malawi with Malawi Airlines, in Lusaka, Zambia with Zambia Airways, and in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) with Air Congo.

In addition, Ethiopian Airlines has recently signed an important mandate letter appointing the African Development Bank as the Initial Mandated Lead Arranger for financing its new mega airport. The project is designed to become a transformative aviation hub that will redefine air connectivity across the continent. During the signing ceremony, Mesfin described the agreement as a decisive step toward building a world class Pan African gateway that will expand intra African trade, foster regional integration, and boost tourism.