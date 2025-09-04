Ethiopia: Premier Urges Patience, Knowledge As Guiding Values On Mawlid

4 September 2025
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) has urged Ethiopians to draw lessons from the life and teachings of the Prophet Muhammad, emphasizing patience and knowledge as essential virtues for building a prosperous Ethiopia.

In his message marking the 1500th Mawlid anniversary, the Premier said the occasion is a moment not only of celebration but also of reflection on the Prophet's example of resilience, wisdom, and service to humanity.

"God has blessed our efforts and answered our prayers. For Ethiopia's prosperity to be fully realized, we must combine knowledge, which lights our path, with patience, which enables us to overcome trials," Abiy stressed.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the Prophet's teaching that good deeds should never cease, even in the face of great trials, urging citizens to continue contributing to the nation's well-being. He underscored that the Prophet's words remain highly relevant today as Ethiopia approaches the New Year on its journey toward peace, stability, and prosperity.

