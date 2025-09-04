Ethiopia: Mawlid 1500 - Council Appeals for Peace, Harmony, Solidarity

ADDIS ABABA — The Ethiopian Islamic Affairs Supreme Council (EIASC) has urged the faithful to strengthen national unity, champion peace, and extend support to the vulnerable.

The remark was made in connection with the 1500th Mawlid, the birth of the Prophet Muhammad.

The Grand Anwar Mosque Imam and Khatib, Sheikh Taha Mehammed Harun said the Prophet's life offers an enduring message of truth, honesty, and compassion that remains vital in addressing today's challenges. "Our nation's people have lived together peacefully for many years. This spirit of coexistence is not just a dream;it is a core principle of our religion," he noted.

He called on the community to use the occasion not only for prayer but also as an opportunity to educate one another on the Prophet's teachings. "Peace is the guarantee of the world, and truth must exist within communities and families. Just as our Prophet Muhammad was honest, families should build trust and stand for the truth," Sheikh Taha added.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Echoing the same message, an EIASC Executive Member and Youth and Women's Affairs Department Head Sheikh Abdulhamid Ahmed stressed that maintaining peace and unity is essential for nation-building. "It is important to uphold the values of coexistence and solidarity alongside others in our nation. The Prophet's teachings encourage humanity to overcome contemporary challenges," he said.

He emphasized that the celebration should inspire practical acts of charity, support for the needy, and collective prayers for Ethiopia's stability. "It is vital to honor his contributions on this special day and to actively engage in actions that reflect his teachings," he stated. This year's Mawlid, leaders said, is not only a spiritual observance but also a call for faithful to rededicate themselves to peaceful coexistence, social responsibility, and the pursuit of the common good.