Tunisia: President of Republic Holds Extended Working Session With Algerian Counterpart

Tunis — Algiers, Sept. 4 (TAP Correspondent Leila Ben Brahim) - President Kais Saied held an extended working session with his Algerian counterpart, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on his arrival at Houari Boumediene Airport in Algiers.

The talks focused in particular on the distinguished bilateral relations between the two countries and their brotherly peoples, as well as a number of regional and international issues.

During the meeting, the President of the Republic stressed the strength and solidity of bilateral relations and the shared will to further bolster them in all fields, in the interest of both countries and their peoples.

Earlier on Wednesday afternoon, President Kais Saied travelled to Algiers to take part in the 4th Intra-African Trade Fair, hosted by Algeria from September 4 to 10, 2025.

Upon his arrival at Houari Boumediene International Airport, he was seen in by Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

The two Presidents saluted the national flag to the sound of the national anthems of both countries and reviewed a military parade that presented honours to them.