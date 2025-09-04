Tunisia: French Embassy Chargé d'Affaires in Tunis Summoned Over Tunisian Killed in Marseille By Police

3 September 2025
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — Following the killing of Tunisian citizen Abdelkader Dhibi on Tuesday in Marseille, and under the instructions of the President of the Republic, Secretary of State to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration, and Tunisians Abroad Mohamed Ben Ayed summoned the Chargé d'Affaires ad interim at the French Embassy in Tunisia on Wednesday, in the absence of the French Ambassador, to convey a strong protest over the killing by members of the French police, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The Ministry added in a statement that the Secretary of State demanded that the French Chargé d'Affaires ad interim inform the authorities of his country that Tunisia considers this incident an unjustified killing and expects from the French side full determination and promptness in investigating it and determining responsibilities.

Tunisia also intends to take all measures to safeguard the rights of the deceased and his family and ensure justice for them.

On the other hand, the President of the Republic instructed the Tunisian Ambassador in Paris to convey the same Tunisian position to the French authorities and to take the necessary measures in coordination with the country's Consulate General in Marseille to expedite the transfer of the deceased's body to Tunisia as soon as possible.

The services of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration, and Tunisians Abroad also contacted the family of the deceased to offer condolences and inform them of all the measures taken to safeguard the rights of the deceased and his relatives.

Tunisia reaffirmed its full commitment and strong determination to protect the interests of all Tunisians and defend them wherever they are abroad.

