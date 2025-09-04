South Africa: Media Alert - Communications Committee Chairperson to Deliver Keynote Address At the Digital Content Creators Colloquium in Free State

4 September 2025
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
press release

Parliament — The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies, Ms Khusela Sangoni Diko, will deliver a keynote address this morning at the Digital Content Creators Colloquium (DCCC) in Bloemfontein, Free State.

The DCCC is a three-day event which started on Wednesday, 2 September 2025, and it is organised through a partnership between several stakeholders, including the Free State Premier's Office, Vodacom and the Central University of Technology, among others.

Ms Diko will deliver her keynote address under the topic: Digital transition and regulation in South Africa.

The key note address will be delivered under the following details:

Date: 4 September 2025

Venue: Performing Arts Centre of the Free State (PACOFS), 12 First Avenue, Bloemfontein

Time: 09:10

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.