South Africa: Media Alert - Communications Committee Chairperson to Deliver Keynote Address At the Digital Content Creators Colloquium in Free State

press release

Parliament — The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies, Ms Khusela Sangoni Diko, will deliver a keynote address this morning at the Digital Content Creators Colloquium (DCCC) in Bloemfontein, Free State.

The DCCC is a three-day event which started on Wednesday, 2 September 2025, and it is organised through a partnership between several stakeholders, including the Free State Premier's Office, Vodacom and the Central University of Technology, among others.

Ms Diko will deliver her keynote address under the topic: Digital transition and regulation in South Africa.

The key note address will be delivered under the following details:

Date: 4 September 2025

Venue: Performing Arts Centre of the Free State (PACOFS), 12 First Avenue, Bloemfontein

Time: 09:10