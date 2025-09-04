South Africa: Joint Oversight Delegation Embarks On Second Leg of Oversight in Gauteng to Engage Municipalities

press release

Parliament — The joint parliamentary oversight delegation will, on Thursday, 4 September 2025, conduct oversight of local government in Gauteng.

This follows a three-day oversight visit to the North West that started on Monday and concludes today.

The delegation, comprising the Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, the Standing Committee on Public Accounts and the Standing Committee on the Auditor-General, is conducting oversight in conjunction with the North West Provincial Legislature. This visit forms part of a broader engagement with underperforming municipalities across provinces.

The municipal audit outcomes for 2023-24 revealed that metros, particularly in Gauteng, are plagued by poor revenue management, debt collection and budgeting practices, coupled with financial losses resulting from poor-quality spending. The City of Tshwane is one of the metros that, for at least the past four years, has disclosed significant doubt about its ability to continue operating as a going concern. Four other municipalities in Gauteng share this uncertainty, and most of these have been in this position for consecutive years. They include Merafong City, Rand West City, Sedibeng and West Rand District.

DETAILS OF THE ENGAGEMENT:

Date: 4-5 September 2025

Time: 08:00

Venue: Ferndale Recreation Centre, Ferndale, Johannesburg

(The proceedings will be live streamed on Parliament's YouTube channel.)

PROGRAMME: Thursday 4 September 2025

TIME

AGENDA

PRESENTER

PRESENTATION

08:00 - 08:10

Opening and Welcome

Hon AWMK Mosupyoe - Speaker: Gauteng Provincial Legislature

08:10 - 08:25

Background and objectives of the oversight programme

Hon Dr Z Mkhize - Chairperson of the PC on COGTA

08:25 - 08:40

Opening remarks and introduction of members

GPL Chairperson of COGTA

SCOPA

SCOAG

08:40 - 08:55

Opening remarks and input on the state of municipalities

Premier - Hon P Lesufi

08:55 - 09:15

Opening remarks and input on the state of municipalities

Hon J Mamabolo - MEC Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs

09:15 - 09:30

Opening remarks and input on the state of municipalities

Hon L Maile - MEC Finance

09:30 - 13:30

Engagement with City of Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality

Executive Mayor

Speaker

Municipal Manager

CFO

City of Joburg report

13:30 - 14:00

LUNCH

14:00 - 18:00

Engagement with the City of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality

Executive Mayor

Speaker

Municipal Manager

CFO

City of Tshwane report

18:00 - 18:30

Summation of proceedings of Day 1

Chairperson PC on Cogta - Hon Dr Mkhize