South Africa: Joint Oversight Delegation Embarks On Second Leg of Oversight in Gauteng to Engage Municipalities

Parliament — The joint parliamentary oversight delegation will, on Thursday, 4 September 2025, conduct oversight of local government in Gauteng.
This follows a three-day oversight visit to the North West that started on Monday and concludes today.
The delegation, comprising the Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, the Standing Committee on Public Accounts and the Standing Committee on the Auditor-General, is conducting oversight in conjunction with the North West Provincial Legislature. This visit forms part of a broader engagement with underperforming municipalities across provinces.
The municipal audit outcomes for 2023-24 revealed that metros, particularly in Gauteng, are plagued by poor revenue management, debt collection and budgeting practices, coupled with financial losses resulting from poor-quality spending. The City of Tshwane is one of the metros that, for at least the past four years, has disclosed significant doubt about its ability to continue operating as a going concern. Four other municipalities in Gauteng share this uncertainty, and most of these have been in this position for consecutive years. They include Merafong City, Rand West City, Sedibeng and West Rand District.
Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines
DETAILS OF THE ENGAGEMENT:
Date: 4-5 September 2025
Time: 08:00
Venue: Ferndale Recreation Centre, Ferndale, Johannesburg
(The proceedings will be live streamed on Parliament's YouTube channel.)
PROGRAMME: Thursday 4 September 2025
TIME
AGENDA
PRESENTER
PRESENTATION
08:00 - 08:10
Opening and Welcome
Hon AWMK Mosupyoe - Speaker: Gauteng Provincial Legislature
08:10 - 08:25
Background and objectives of the oversight programme
Hon Dr Z Mkhize - Chairperson of the PC on COGTA
08:25 - 08:40
Opening remarks and introduction of members
GPL Chairperson of COGTA
SCOPA
SCOAG
08:40 - 08:55
Opening remarks and input on the state of municipalities
Premier - Hon P Lesufi
08:55 - 09:15
Opening remarks and input on the state of municipalities
Hon J Mamabolo - MEC Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs
09:15 - 09:30
Opening remarks and input on the state of municipalities
Hon L Maile - MEC Finance
09:30 - 13:30
Engagement with City of Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality
Executive Mayor
Speaker
Municipal Manager
CFO
City of Joburg report
13:30 - 14:00
LUNCH
14:00 - 18:00
Engagement with the City of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality
Executive Mayor
Speaker
Municipal Manager
CFO
City of Tshwane report
18:00 - 18:30
Summation of proceedings of Day 1
Chairperson PC on Cogta - Hon Dr Mkhize