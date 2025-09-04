Egypt Fintech Basata to Invest $7 Million in Expansion Drive

TLDR

Egypt's Basata Holding for Financial Payments plans to invest $7 million in 2026 to strengthen its local market share and expand regionally. The company is evaluating acquisition opportunities and expects to finalize decisions before the end of this year.

Basata, founded in 2009 from the merger of Masary and Bee, provides e-payment services including bill payments, mobile money, and supply chain solutions. It serves more than 120,000 merchants daily and aims to increase that to 150,000 by year-end.

The company is preparing to launch new investment services through funds managed in collaboration with sister and subsidiary companies, pending regulatory approval. CEO Karim Shehata said the initiative would broaden Basata's role beyond payments to wider financial solutions.

Regionally, Basata plans to enter Saudi Arabia before year-end via its stake in Jordan's Madfoatcom. The affiliate is also preparing to expand into Morocco and Kurdistan. Basata has recorded 40% growth in Total Payment Value over the past three years.

Basata's planned $7 million investment reflects its strategy to move beyond payments into broader financial services while pursuing regional expansion. The launch of investment funds signals an effort to diversify revenue and align more closely with fintech peers in Africa and the Middle East that are blending payments with lending, merchant financing, and asset management. The expansion into Saudi Arabia, Morocco, and Kurdistan through Madfoatcom demonstrates a platform approach, leveraging strategic stakes to access new markets. With over 120,000 merchants onboarded, Basata has strong local traction but faces competition from Egypt's crowded payments landscape, including Fawry and e-finance. IMF-backed reforms and rising demand for cashless transactions are creating tailwinds for digital payments in Egypt. Success for Basata will depend on how quickly it scales beyond Egypt, builds adoption of its new investment services, and navigates regulatory approvals across multiple jurisdictions.