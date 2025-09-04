South Africa's Redimension Closes $14m Proptech, Sustainability Fund

4 September 2025
Daba Finance (Abidjan)

TLDR

South Africa-based REdimension Capital announced the final close of its Real Estate Technology & Sustainability Fund I with total commitments of more than ZAR250 million ($14 million). The vehicle targets early-stage proptech companies advancing digital transformation and sustainability in the built environment.

The second and final close brought in new investors Hyprop Investments and RDC Property Group, alongside increased commitments from existing backers. Other investors include Burstone Group, Growthpoint Properties, Rand Merchant Bank, Liberty Two Degrees, and Sphere Holdings.

Founded by Peter Clark and Matthew Marshall, REdimension Capital said the fund's platform model allows portfolio companies to access commercial partnerships, pilot opportunities, and strategic guidance from real estate corporates and financial investors.

Since its first close in July 2023, the fund has invested in Admyt, a ticketless parking and mobility solution; RE-Tec Solutions, a tenant lifecycle management platform; The Good People Data Company, a compliance and data services provider; Rode Publications & Media, a real estate analytics firm; and Roomking, a rental housing marketplace.

Key Takeaways

REdimension Capital's ZAR250 million fund underlines the growing role of venture capital in modernizing Africa's property sector through technology. Proptech adoption in South Africa has accelerated as developers, landlords, and investors seek efficiencies in property management, tenant engagement, and sustainability. The fund's portfolio reflects key growth themes: digitizing workflows (RE-Tec Solutions), mobility integration (Admyt), compliance automation (The Good People Data Company), and affordable rental solutions (Roomking). By bringing in listed property groups like Growthpoint and Hyprop, REdimension is also bridging the gap between startups and established corporates, giving young companies access to pilots and scale opportunities. With commercial real estate facing rising operating costs and pressure to improve sustainability metrics, the fund positions itself at the intersection of ESG and technology. If successful, REdimension could provide a model for similar sector-focused VC funds in other African markets where real estate remains under-digitized.

Read the original article on Daba Finance.

