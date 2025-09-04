Mauritius and China Explore Deeper Ties in Land Transport Sector

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China, Dr Huang Shifang, paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Land Transport, Mr Mahomed Osman Cassam Mahomed, in Port Louis, yesterday.

The Junior Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Hambyrajen Narsinghen, was also present at the meeting.

Discussions focused on the strengthening of bilateral cooperation, with particular emphasis on transportation projects.

Following the courtesy call, the Ambassador expressed satisfaction with the in-depth discussions held with the Minister. She stated that both parties were able to exchange views on the current state of cooperation. Talks also covered the possibilities for future collaboration in the transportation sector.