Uganda Baati Crowned Uganda's Most Trusted Roofing Brand At People's Choice Awards 2025

Uganda Baati Limited has emerged as a top winner at the People's Choice Awards 2025, receiving the prestigious best excellence and best roofing sheets brand award, an accolade that reflects consumer admiration, brand leadership, and meaningful impact across the country.

Held at the Imperial Royale Hotel, the ceremony brought together Uganda's most influential brands and business leaders. Uganda Baati's win reaffirmed its position as one of the most trusted and respected industrial brands in the country.

According to officials, the award underscores Uganda Baati's consistency in delivering high quality roofing products that combine durability, innovation, and aesthetic appeal.

With flagship offerings such as Orientile, Versatile, Romantile, SAFBUILD, Covermax, and ULTRASPAN, the company has earned the loyalty of Ugandan homeowners, contractors, and developers alike.

This award also recognizes Uganda Baati's broader contributions to industry standards, customer satisfaction, and community development.

Vivienne Lynn Mirembe, Brand Manager at Uganda Baati, received the award on behalf of Uganda Baati stated that "This honor is a powerful declaration of the trust our customers place in us. It reminds us that excellence is not just about products, it's about people, relationships, and the values we uphold every day."

The People's Choice Awards are driven by public voting, making Uganda Baati's recognition a direct reflection of consumer trust and loyalty. These awards celebrate brands that resonate deeply with Ugandans, not only for their quality but also for their integrity and relevance in everyday life.

Uganda Baati's journey is marked by a relentless pursuit of innovation and customer-centricity. The company continues to invest in modern manufacturing technologies and expand its distribution network to serve both urban and rural communities more effectively.

As the construction landscape evolves, Uganda Baati Limited remains committed to leading the way with reliable products, exceptional service, and a deep understanding of customer needs. The company's leadership team continues to prioritize quality, sustainability, and long-term value creation.

For Uganda Baati, the People's Choice Award 2025 is more than an accolade, it is a confirmation of its promise to build with integrity, serve with purpose, and lead with impact.