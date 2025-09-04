Uganda: Rotary Club of Dar Es Salam Donates 100 Desks to Turani Primary

Classroom life at Turiani Primary School in Kinondoni District has been transformed after the Rotary Club of Dar es Salaam donated 100 durable desks, giving 300 children the dignity of learning off the floor.

The donation is part of Rotary's flagship Gift of Education initiative, which has already delivered 4,048 desks worth over TZS 500 million, restoring dignity and improving the learning environment for more than 12,000 pupils across Dar es Salaam.

Speaking at the official handover, Rotary District Governor for Tanzania and Uganda, Christine Kyeyune Kawooya, commended the club for its lasting impact.

Club President Abdulquadir Abdulhameed underscored the sustainability of the project, noting that the desks are built with reinforced steel and treated hardwood to withstand years of use.

To reinforce Rotary's commitment to education and the environment, Rotarians, teachers, and pupils planted 200 trees on the school compound.

"With every desk, we are not just providing a place to sit--we are giving children the chance to learn with dignity, concentrate better, and build their future," Abdulhameed said.

Through Gift of Education, the Rotary Club of Dar es Salaam continues to champion equal opportunities in learning, ensuring that no child is left behind.