Tanzania: PPPC Targets Financing for 20 Projects

Dar es Salaam — THE Public-Private Partnership Centre (PPPC) has set an ambitious goal to secure financing for at least 20 strategic national development projects before the close of the current financial year.

With a combined value exceeding 12 billion US dollars these projects span vital sectors including transportation, energy, agriculture, industry, tourism, fisheries and livestock, reflecting a comprehensive approach to addressing Tanzania's development priorities.

A key flagship initiative is the revitalisation of the Tanzania Fisheries Corporation (TAFICO), which exemplifies the government's broader strategy to stimulate private sector investment in priority sectors.

By leveraging public-private partnerships, the PPPC aims to mobilise capital, enhance project implementation capacity and accelerate development outcomes that align with Tanzania's long-term economic objectives.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

PPPC Director of Projects, Mr Agustino Saibul, confirmed that significant progress has already been made toward achieving this target.

"We are targeting 20 projects to reach financial close by the end of this financial year," Mr Saibul told the Daily News.

He pointed out that the projects are strategically distributed across all regions, having been carefully selected from municipal councils nationwide.

ALSO READ: Over 116,000 admitted in TCU phase one

"This inclusive approach guarantees balanced and equitable development throughout Tanzania," he explained.

Mr Saibul further detailed that the projects are at various stages, ranging from conceptual development to implementation.

"Some initiatives remain at the concept note stage, while others have advanced into the implementation phase. "This phased strategy facilitates flexibility and sustained momentum, ensuring no opportunity is neglected due to delays or limited preparedness," he said.

Among the key infrastructure projects are Commercial infrastructure development for Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) and Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA) under Tanzania Airport Authority (TAA), the Dar es Salaam Rapid Transit (DART) Phase One, involving the acquisition, operation and maintenance of buses.

Phase Two includes the procurement of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses, deployment of operational systems and ongoing fleet maintenance.

This phase covers a 20.3-kilometre corridor extending from Mbagala Kilwa Road to Kamata and its branches, as well as additional bus service routes along Mbagala Gerezani, Mbagala Kivukoni and Morocco roads.

Furthermore, the Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS) is advancing the Lot 1 Expressway Project, a 78.9-kilometre toll road from Kibaha to Chalinze, which will run parallel to the existing Morogoro Road. Meanwhile, Mr Saibul called on local investors and business people to partner with the government in advancing these development initiatives.

"I urge investors and entrepreneurs throughout the country to collaborate with the government by investing in these projects," he said, underscoring the private sector's vital role in fostering national economic growth.

PPP has become essential mechanisms for modern infrastructure and economic development, enabling the government to leverage private capital, expertise and innovation while focusing public resources on strategic planning and oversight.

"Through PPP arrangements, large-scale projects can be delivered more efficiently, reducing the burden on public finances and accelerating delivery timelines," Mr Saibul added.

Beyond infrastructure development, PPPs stimulate employment, invigorate local economies and attract foreign direct investment.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"When well-structured, PPPs promote transparency, risk-sharing and accountability. In Tanzania's context, they are powerful instruments for achieving Vision 2025 and other long-term national development objectives," he noted.

Expressing confidence in the outlook, Mr Saibul said, "With clear objectives, robust leadership and effective collaboration between the public and private sectors, the PPPC will successfully meet its targets and deliver transformative benefits to communities across Tanzania." In addition, PPPs foster innovation by leveraging private sector expertise and resources, enabling more efficient project implementation and improved service delivery.

This collaborative approach not only accelerates infrastructure development but also ensures that projects are sustainable and responsive to the needs of local communities, thereby creating lasting socio-economic impact.