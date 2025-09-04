Tanzania: Samia to Unclog Trade Routes

Songwe — CCM presidential candidate, Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, yesterday unveiled her plans, if elected, to facilitate the smooth flow of cargo from Dar es Salaam Port to neighbouring countries.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Tunduma, Songwe Region, President Samia said the move responds to a surge in cargo volumes following strengthened operations at the port, which has seen throughput increase from 15.8 million tonnes to 28 million tonnes.

She noted that the rise in cargo has created heavy traffic in border areas such as Tunduma, adding that the government is addressing the challenge through strategic transport and infrastructure projects.

Dr Samia said plans are in place to expand the Igawa-Tunduma road into a four-lane highway to ease cargo movement and support both economic and social activities.

"With improved port operations, Dar es Salaam Port is attracting more cargo to and from our neighbours. This has led to increased traffic in many areas, including Tunduma. We are work- ing tirelessly to resolve this challenge," she told the rally.

She revealed that cargo volumes destined for Zambia have risen from 3.7 million tonnes to 9 million tonnes, pledging that her government will enhance border operations to ease congestion and lower trans- port costs for traders.

The President further said the government is engaging Zambian authorities so that the country's Revenue Authority officials can work 24 hours a day, just like Tanzanian officers, to fast-track truck clearance.

"We are in talks with our neighbours so that Zambian officers also operate around the clock to ease truck clearance and improve cross-border trade," she explained.

Dr Samia also emphasised the government's commitment to modernising the Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA) to reduce over reliance on road transport.

"Currently, TAZARA carries very little cargo because many people prefer road transport. We are determined to improve it and ensure it operates efficiently. A contract has already been signed with China, and renovation work will start soon," she said.

She further announced the on- going construction of an 1,800-acre dry port at Kwa Mpemba in Songwe Region to provide truck parking space and ease congestion on highways.

"The dry port will reduce road congestion and facilitate trade. We are doing all this to promote business and grow our economy," she said.

If elected, she pledged to install additional weighbridges and streamline cargo clearance systems to ensure timely truck movement.

In addition, Dr Samia unveiled plans to construct a 730KV electricity line from Iringa to Tunduma, with 400KV reserved for Songwe Region and 330KV exported to Zambia.

"We want to ensure reliable power in Songwe to support economic growth and improve livelihoods," she said.

At another rally held at Mbimba Grounds in Mlowo Ward, Mbozi District, President Samia promised continued support to farmers through subsidised fertilisers and inputs, noting that Tanzania is now ranked second in Africa for food production, with 10 million tonnes of maize harvested in the last season.

She said the country enjoys a food surplus of 120 per cent, and that fertilisers required for the new season are already in place for distribution.

The Head of State also pledged to expand access to clean cooking energy by encouraging investments in Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and cylinder distribution centres across the country.

Meanwhile, former CCM Secretary General Daniel Chongolo expressed confidence that the ruling party will secure victory in the October 29 General Election.

CCM parliamentary candidates in Songwe Region also voiced optimism, citing the successful implementation of development projects in the past four years and pledging to achieve even more in the next term.