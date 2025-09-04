Tanzania: Mzumbe University, UNDP Ink Deal to Promote Investment

Morogoro — MOROGORO based Mzumbe University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to establish a strategic partnership focused on academic and developmental collaboration.

The agreement aims to transform the future of higher education in Tanzania through sustainable investment and innovation. The signing ceremony, held yesterday at the university's main campus in Morogoro, marks the beginning of a multi-faceted investment initiative aligned with the university's long- and short-term strategic goals.

These initiatives are designed to enhance the institution's financial independence and reduce over-reliance on tuition fees.

Speaking during the event, Acting Vice- Chancellor and Deputy ViceChancellor for Planning, Finance and Administration, Professor Allen Mushi said that the partnership is a key component of the university's broader investment strategy to strengthen its financial sustainability through diversified income streams.

"This collaboration will open up new academic opportunities, enhance research quality and support the expansion of our infrastructure," said Prof Mushi. "As part of this initiative, we will construct a new academic and income-generating facility at our Dar es Salaam Campus in Upanga." He added that a project proposal is already in development and is expected to attract significant investment.

The proposal is being prepared by a multisectoral team comprising internal university experts as well as representatives from key government institutions, including the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, the Ministry of Finance, the Attorney General's Office and the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Centre.

"Our goal is to ensure Mzumbe University becomes financially selfreliant. This aligns with government directives, particularly those issued by the Treasury Registrar, which call on public institutions to diversify their revenue sources," Prof Mushi added.

He also said that the upcoming projects will be aligned with Green Bond principles, focusing on environmentally sustainable construction and operations that adhere to the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) framework.

The University's Director of Planning, Mr Edwin Ninde, described the agreement as a major milestone in realising the institution's long-term vision of becoming a leading hub for knowledge, innovation and sustainable development.

"This MoU strengthens Mzumbe's position not only as an academic institution but as a key contributor to the country's social and economic transformation," said Ninde.

UNDP Resident Representative to Tanzania, Mr Shigeki Komatsubara, welcomed the partnership, noting that it will facilitate knowledge exchange and foster innovation within the university community.

"The agreement also aims to nurture talent among students and staff and enhance the university's economic activities in support of national development goals," said Komatsubara.

He further stressed the importance of mobilising sustainable resources to position Mzumbe University as a strategic contributor to national and regional development, serving as a model for educational, environmental and innovation-driven partnerships across Africa.