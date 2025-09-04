Tanzania: AAFP Presidential Candidate Pledges Agricultural Reforms

Morogoro — THE Alliance for African Farmers Party (AAFP) presidential candidate Mr Kunje Ngombale Mwiru has vowed to prioritise reforms in the agricultural sector and improve road infrastructure to ease the transportation of crops to markets, if elected president in the October 29th General Election.

Mr Mwiru made the remarks on Tuesday during a campaign rally at Mtamba Ward, Matombo Division, in the Morogoro South Constituency.

He said that AAFP is committed to serving the people and steering national development by addressing long-standing challenges affecting rural communities, particularly those involved in farming.

"If we are given the mandate to lead, we shall transform the agricultural sector and improve the quality of life for all Tanzanians," Mr Mwiru said, calling on residents to have confidence in his leadership.

He assured the people of Matombo that electing him would result in significant improvements to the local economy, especially in areas such as agriculture, market access and infrastructure development.

In a bold statement, Mr Mwiru also issued a stern warning to individuals engaged in corruption and economic sabotage, saying his administration would implement tough anti-corruption measures.

"If elected, I will establish a crocodile pond, yes, a crocodile pond for corrupt individuals. Anyone found guilty of embezzlement or economic sabotage will face the consequences," he said.

"If you've stolen funds meant for building clinics and are walking freely today, know this, you will face the wrath of the law. I will personally toss you into the crocodile pond," he added, evoking strong reactions from the crowd.

He further said that under his leadership, embezzlement, abuse of power and misuse of public resources will not be tolerated and that the law will be enforced strictly and without favouritism.

Mr Mwiru also touched on the untapped development potential of Matombo, citing the area's mineral wealth, including rubies, which he claimed are being exploited without benefiting local communities.

"There are minerals here, but exploitation continues with little consideration for the rights and needs of the people. This must change," he said.

On his part, AAFP presidential running mate candidate Ms Chumu Juma Abdallah, appealed to citizens to maintain peace and urged political parties to conduct calm and responsible campaigns.

"I thank the residents of Matombo for turning out in large numbers to listen to our policies. Peace is what allows us to reach even remote areas like this," Ms Abdallah said.

He said that the AAFP aims to bring development through inclusive governance and grassroots engagement.

AAFP officially launched its presidential campaign last Sunday in Kisaki Ward, Morogoro South. The party is currently touring various constituencies in Morogoro Region.

Mr Mwiru and Ms Abdallah are expected to continue their campaign trail with a rally in Morogoro Urban Constituency today