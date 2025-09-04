Tanzania: No Party Mood Behind the Wheels

ELECTION season is here! The air is thick with chants, slogans and unfortunately a few too many drivers, who might not realise that extra caution is again required this time.

So, let's get one thing straight: there is no glory in speeding through a crowd, no heroism in a crash caused by drink-driving and absolutely no dignity in turning a government vehicle into a demolition derby prop.

To our esteemed public service drivers especially those tasked with the critical job of ferrying campaign officials, this message is for you.

Yes, the rally energy is infectious and the party mood is hard to resist. But don't let that cocktail of excitement turns into a recipe for disaster. The roads are not your personal racetrack and government vehicles are not your party limousines.

First and foremost, professionalism must be your co-pilot. You represent not just your party or candidate, but the state itself. The highest standards of discipline, confidentiality and safety are not optional- in this case they are mandatory. If you think a government vehicle is just a shiny taxi to impress your friends, think again.

It is a responsibility, a symbol of trust. So don't throw it away by endangering lives or property. And please, for the love of traffic lights, steer clear of drink-driving. Mixing alcohol with driving is like mixing petrol and fire, it only leads to explosions, and none of them are good. If you want to celebrate, do it on foot, or better yet, after the campaign rally is safely over.

No election campaign is worth a hospital visit or a headline that reads "Driver Crashes Government Vehicle After Party." Again, routine vehicle servicing is not just a suggestion; it is a necessity.

A well-maintained vehicle is your best ally. It won't break down unexpectedly, won't put you in harm's way, and certainly won't embarrass your candidate by stalling in the middle of the rally.

And since technology in the transport sector is advancing faster drivers need regular training. Know your brakes, your airbags, your GPS, and how not to get stuck in traffic jams or worse, cause them.

Speaking of traffic, let us talk about the rules. They are not there just to annoy you. They exist to protect everyone on the road.

Observing speed limits, traffic signals and lane discipline saves lives. Overloading passengers might sound like a good way to spread the campaign spirit, but it is a surefire way to turn your vehicle into a death trap.

Safety first, politics second! Lastly, a strong word to the traffic police: your duty is to uphold the law fair and square. No "friends in high places" or "party favours" should influence your decisions. Whether it is a vehicle from Party A, B, or Z, anyone breaking traffic rules or obstructing the flow of vehicles should be dealt with firmly.

Zero tolerance means zero tolerance. Parking aimlessly during a rally? Ticket it. Blocking intersections? Tow it. The road is for everyone, not just campaign VIPs. In conclusion, as the political rallies heat up and candidates woo the masses, let us remember that roads are for driving and not disasters.

Let us keep the campaign spirit alive by driving smart, staying professional and respecting traffic laws. Because no vote is worth a life lost, no party victory worth a crash and no campaign slogan worth a traffic citation.