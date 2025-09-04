Tanzania: Chakwera Opens Mwanza Stadium to Promote Sports and Economic Activities

President Lazarous Chakwera is today opening Mwanza stadium which is expected to improve sports development and other social activities related to sports in the district.

Chakwera commissioned construction of the stadium in January 2024.

Director of Lands and Public Works for Mwanza, Eric Nyekanyeka said the stadium will engage young people into sporting activities thereby improving physical fitness besides improving social interaction.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The facility will not only benefit our youths but also support the districts economic activities. It will help the council to generate financial resources through gate collections and we are expecting this to improve local revenue generation. This will also create business opportunities for vendors, restaurants and lodges among others during events," he said.

Bonongwe Construction Service Manager, Maliseni Mtondera Tchire said that construction works of the stadium started early this year

"The project started with building of a perimeter brick fence and preparing the ground. Following government instructions to make the stadium unique, we made sure that we do quality works and we constructed a two storey VIP section which is now completed," added Tchire.

The stadium's ground floor has dressing and shower rooms, players toilets and a medics office while the upper floor includes VIP section and toilets, a conference room and sports administrators office.

The stadium, which has a seating capacity of 8,000, will help in promoting sports, creating jobs for the youth and boost economic activities in the district.

It has been constructed at a cost of MK3.7 billion as part part of the government's decentralization program, aimed at empowering local authorities through local revenue collection.