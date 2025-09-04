South Africa: Durban Gears Up for Global reSURGEnce Conference 2025

Durban is once again poised to take centre stage as it prepares to host the highly anticipated reSURGEnce Conference Durban 2025, set for 20-24 September, at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre.

Building on the success of last year's groundbreaking edition, the 2025 conference promises to be bigger, bolder, and more impactful.

Held under the theme: "A Thicker Slice of the Economic Pie: Access. Connect. Thrive," the programme includes an international exhibition, a two-day conference, and business-to-business engagements aimed at advancing trade and investment.

The event will bring together entrepreneurs, investors, clergy, creatives, and changemakers from across Africa, the United States, the Caribbean, and the global diaspora to foster economic empowerment, collaboration, and opportunity.

The virtual launch on 27 August set the tone with a resounding call to action. United States convener Reverend Dennis Dillon described reSURGEnce as "more than a conference, it is a movement with practical solutions."

He emphasised the importance of building lasting cross-continental partnerships that drive real economic transformation.

EThekwini City Manager, Musa Mbhele, said Durban is ready to welcome the world as Durban is open for business and investment.

He revealed that more than R100 billion worth of catalytic infrastructure projects are open for investment and partnership. These include the Automotive Supplier Park, Durban's dual-airport development, the Cornubia and Westown mixed-use precincts, a proposed light rail between the CBD and uMhlanga, and a new inland dry port.

Mbhele also highlighted the success of the city's Economic Development Incentive Policy, which has already unlocked R18 billion in investment across 54 approved projects and over R80 million in annual rates rebates.

"Durban is fast becoming one of South Africa's most investor-friendly cities," he said.

The launch also featured powerful testimonies of impact. New York entrepreneur and celebrity chef Melba Wilson hailed the conference as "a game-changer," citing her ongoing collaboration with uMhlanga's Mushroom Lounge and Café, which grew directly from networking at reSURGEnce 2024.

"Our network is our net worth," she said.

Ndaba Mandela of the Africa Rising Foundation echoed the call for collective progress.

"As Africans, we share a common destiny and must share in the continent's economic benefits," Mandela said.

This year's speaker lineup features prominent global voices, including Dr George Fraser, President of FraserNet Inc. and bestselling author; New York State Senator James Sanders, Chair of Senate Banking; Clayton Banks, Founder of Harlem Silicon Valley; Achumboro Ataanda, CEO of Uplift Communities and angel investor; and civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton, among others.

The main conference will take place on 22-23 September, offering a platform for businesses to engage with influential leaders, gain access to high-level networks, and position themselves for growth and investment.

Registration is now open at via https://rb.gy/0q3coy or RSVP to email at meetings@magagamedia.co.za