South Africa: KZN Finance Commends Umkhanyakude Municipality's Commitment On Financial Discipline

KwaZulu-Natal Finance MEC Francois Rodgers has commended an undertaking by uMkhanyakude District Municipality leadership to improve consequence management and enforce accountability against officials implicated in financial misconduct.

Rodgers met with uMkhanyakude mayor Siphile Mdaka and senior officials this week at the provincial Treasury offices in Pietermaritzburg to address financial management concerns flagged by the Auditor-General.

Among the key issues raised included non-compliance with the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA), overspending, incurring of unauthorised expenditure, and poor debt collection.

Mayor Mdaka assured that both the political and administrative leadership at the municipality were committed to turn around the situation and requested KZN Treasury to help improve financial management.

Mdaka also announced that the municipality has since appointed its own internal audit and risk committees, a function that was previously outsourced.

The municipality further welcomed the return of KZN Treasury's support to its supply chain management function.

Rodgers described the move by the municipality to have its own audit risk committee, as an important step, urging the municipality to act on the committees' findings.

"You must now make sure that their findings and recommendations are heeded and corrective measures taken so the municipality achieves compliance with financial management laws and regulations," Rodgers said.

The MEC emphasised his focus on building a capable and ethical state.

"As agreed by both institutions, we look forward to clearly defined action plans and turnaround strategies, with time frames. Our Treasury team is on hand to guide this process [but] as the political leaders of our institutions, it then becomes our mandate to monitor this process to ensure success," Rodgers said.