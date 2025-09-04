South Africa: Mashatile Mourns Former Gauteng MEC Dikgang Uhuru Moiloa

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has paid tribute to the late former Gauteng MEC Dikgang Uhuru Moiloa, who passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, 29 August 2025, describing him as a man of integrity and a champion for the underprivileged.

"I would like to extend our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the entire Moiloa family, comrades and friends on the passing of former Gauteng MEC Dikgang Uhuru Moiloa, with whom I served in the trenches in the struggle for liberation and in the work of rebuilding and reconstructing South Africa after the fall of apartheid," the Deputy President said in a statement.

The country's second-in-command offered condolences to his family, many comrades, political peers, and the communities he served diligently.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with you in the West Rand of Gauteng and at his ancestral home in Lehurutse, in the North West province."

Like many activists of our time, the Deputy President stated that their political paths with Moiloa followed a similar pattern, as their relationship was forged in the liberation struggle.

"We both spent our youthful days in the Congress of South African Students (COSAS), sharpening our tools in the fierce battles with apartheid in the United Democratic Front (UDF), and continued into the halls of our democratic government, where we never lost our collective commitment to freeing and building the democratic nation of South Africa."

At the peak of his political leadership, the Deputy President praised Moiloa for serving with honour and dedicated energy as the Member of the Executive Council (MEC) for Housing in the Gauteng Provincial Government.

"He so ably took up the mantle of this critical portfolio of building a decent shelter for our people that I once held."

The Deputy President noted that Moiloa's deep love for his community, his enthusiasm for local development, and his commitment to building essential infrastructure were evident in the programmes he led.

"He was a true champion for the poor and marginalised, working tirelessly to restore the dignity that apartheid had stripped away.

"While his unmistakable and commanding baritone voice will be heard no more in our meetings and gatherings, our hearts and memories are filled with the powerful legacy he leaves behind - a legacy of service, struggle, and tangible change.

"May his soul rest in eternal peace," Mashatile said.

The Speaker of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature, Morakane Mosupyoe, expresses profound sadness on behalf of the institution and all its members at the unexpected passing of the former Deputy Speaker.

Mosupyoe said the provincial legislature has lost a committed public servant who devoted his life to advancing the democratic mandate of the Legislature and serving the people of Gauteng with distinction.

Moiloa started his political career in the provincial legislature in 1999, where he served diligently in various roles.

Over the years, he chaired numerous committees, including the position of Chairperson of Committees, where he was instrumental in strengthening oversight and ensuring accountability.

"His unwavering commitment to the work of the legislature was further recognised after the 2014 Provincial Elections, when he was elected as Deputy Speaker. In this role, he carried out his responsibilities with the greatest diligence, fairness, and respect for the democratic processes of the House," said Mosupyoe.

Moiloa was also a Member of the Executive Council (MEC) in 2018 during former Premier David Makhura's administration, where he continued to demonstrate his dedication to building a better Gauteng.