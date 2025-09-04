Rwanda: How Former Teacher 'Your Motari' Combines Taxi-Moto Work With Content Creation

In Kigali, Where Moto — taxis are part of the city's daily rhythm, one rider is quietly redefining what the job can mean. Saadi Bizumuremyi, better known online as 'Your Motari', works as a taxi-moto rider while also building a growing presence as a content creator on social media.

At 26, Saadi balances two professions--transporting passengers across the city and producing short, relatable videos that have earned him recognition on platforms like TikTok and Instagram. His story reflects a mix of persistence, adaptability, and creativity.

From classroom to open road

Saadi's path to the spotlight wasn't straightforward. Born and raised in Nyanza District, Southern Province, he was brought up by his great-grandmother. After completing school, he became a teacher, a role he held for more than five years.

"Teaching gave me stability, but I wanted more--financial independence and growth," he recalls.

Inspired by President Paul Kagame's advice to young people--if something isn't working, try something else--Saadi decided to explore new possibilities. He first worked as a personal driver but found the job limiting. "I wanted to be the boss of my own life," he explains.

With help from two friends who lent him money, Saadi bought his first motorcycle. That decision, though met with skepticism from some friends and family, marked the beginning of a new chapter.

"People asked, 'Why would a teacher become a moto rider?' But I stayed focused on my goals," he says.

Challenging stereotypes

In Rwanda, taxi-moto riding is often seen as a fallback for those with limited education. Saadi is determined to challenge that stereotype.

"Even graduates ride motorcycles. We all play a role in society's development. Without moto riders, even doctors and nurses would struggle to reach their destinations," he points out.

For him, being a moto rider is not a step backward but a profession with dignity and purpose. "We transport people, help businesses run, and contribute to the country's growth," he adds.

A creative spark

Saadi's foray into content creation began almost by accident. Having taken short courses in filmmaking, photography, graphic design, and TV production, he had the skills--but not the platform.

He began recording videos of himself while working, sharing them on WhatsApp where they quickly drew attention. Encouraged by friends, including Nigerians he used to drive, Saadi expanded to Instagram and TikTok.

The response was immediate. His humour, multilingual ability, and authentic style resonated with audiences. Within ten months, 'Your Motari' had grown into a recognisable online persona--equal parts entertainer and entrepreneur.

"People started giving me jobs after watching my videos. They saw that I could be trusted and that I love what I do," Saadi says.

Rooted in Rwanda

Recently, Saadi traveled to Turkey, a move that drew online criticism when he chose to return. Critics saw it as a missed opportunity. He disagrees.

"Our country is beautiful, safe, and full of opportunities. The best chance I have is to grow here," he insists.

For Saadi, Rwanda's peace and security offer fertile ground for innovation and personal growth--benefits he believes cannot be easily replicated elsewhere.

Balancing hustle and vision

Juggling moto work with content creation is no easy task. To manage, Saadi plans ahead, often shooting several videos in a single day to release gradually.

"People greet me on the streets saying, 'We know you from TikTok. Keep it up.' It motivates me to work harder," he shares.

Content creation has boosted his client base, expanded his networks, and opened new income streams. But for Saadi, it's only the beginning. He dreams of launching a driving school, a professional delivery service, and even a tour company showcasing Rwanda's beauty.

"If 100 moto riders could be trained to excel professionally, that would be a win for everyone," he says.

A message to young dreamers

As someone carving out an unconventional path, Saadi offers simple advice to fellow youth: "Never be afraid to pursue what you love. Work hard, pray, and be creative. Even if your dream doesn't start perfectly, adapt and keep building. Love what you do, and it will help you grow toward your ultimate goals."

He believes that adaptability and persistence are crucial. For him, the road from teacher to taxi-moto rider to online influencer is proof that success doesn't always follow a straight line.

Writing his own story

From chalkboards in Nyanza to TikTok feeds across Rwanda, Saadi's story is one of resilience and reinvention. As Your Motari, he is redefining what it means to hustle, to create, and to inspire.

"I am proud of my journey," he says. "Every day I work to grow, to inspire, and to show that no path is too small if pursued with dedication and creativity."