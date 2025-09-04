Rwanda: Businesses Should Seize Opportunity of the UCI Road World Championships

3 September 2025
The New Times (Kigali)

As Kigali prepares to host the 2025 UCI Road World Championships from September 21 to 28, the city stands on the global stage with an unprecedented opportunity to showcase not only its sporting spirit but also its business acumen.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry has already urged private sector players to prepare strategically for the movement restrictions that will accompany the event. But beyond preparation, this is a moment to innovate, expand, and reap long-term benefits.

The influx of international visitors that include athletes, officials, media, and fans, means increased demand for food, beverages, accommodation, transportation, retail, and entertainment. Businesses that anticipate these needs with foresight will not only profit during the race week but also build enduring relationships with new customers. Hotels and restaurants can design special race-themed offers, while retailers can stock up on high-demand essentials. Small businesses, too, have a golden chance to find creative ways to plug into the energy of this world-class event.

MINICOM's call to ensure adequate stock and plan deliveries during night hours is timely. Road closures are inevitable, but they need not be disruptive if businesses embrace flexibility and plan ahead. In fact, efficient logistics and dependable service during this period will set apart businesses that can thrive under pressure.

This championship is more than a sporting event. It is a gateway for the private sector to showcase diverse offerings. Every satisfied visitor is a potential ambassador who carries the business' story to the world. Let us seize this moment, not only to boost sales but also to cement our reputation as a destination where business meets excellence.

