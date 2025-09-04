Zimbabwe: DA Criticises Ramaphosa's Zimbabwe Land Reform Praise, Linking It to ANC's Expropriation Plans

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has strongly criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa's remarks praising Zimbabwe's land reform programme during his visit to Harare last week.

Ramaphosa was in Zimbabwe at the invitation of President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, where he attended the annual Zimbabwe Agricultural Show as guest of honour. Speaking at the event, Ramaphosa congratulated Zimbabwe for reviving its agricultural sector through policy reforms, investment in irrigation, mechanisation, and empowering both large- and small-scale farmers.

"On independence in 1980, the new democratic government of Zimbabwe had to take on the momentous task of dismantling colonial-era patterns of land ownership. Most of the country's commercially productive land and large-scale farms were owned by whites. The black majority was confined to communal lands and excluded from commercial farming," said Ramaphosa.

"It was therefore essential - for both historical redress and food security, development and economic growth - that the government embarked on ambitious reforms to facilitate the entry of black Zimbabweans into productive agriculture, including support to small-scale farmers."

Reacting to Ramaphosa's remarks, DA national spokesperson and Member of Parliament Willie Aucamp said the president was "wrongfully praising" a programme that devastated Zimbabwe's economy.

"The DA condemns and rejects this praise by Ramaphosa for a process which left Zimbabwe in tatters, destroying its economy, destroying its foreign relations, and creating famine for its people," Aucamp said.

He argued that because land was not legally transferred, Zimbabwe was left with crippling financial reparations due to former farmers and landowners.

"Ramaphosa is attempting to whitewash the disaster in Zimbabwe, to create momentum for the ANC's land expropriation agenda in terms of the Expropriation Act of 2025," Aucamp added.

While acknowledging the need for land reform in South Africa, the DA insisted it must be pursued within the bounds of the Constitution and rule of law.

"The DA firmly believes in the need to redress the injustices of the past, particularly through fair and lawful land reform that restores dignity and economic opportunity. However, this redress must occur within the bounds of the Constitution and the rule of law, which Expropriation Without Compensation does not meet," Aucamp said.

He further stressed that the Government of National Unity does not endorse Zimbabwe's "land confiscation" model.