Tanzania: Makini Party Pledges Sweeping Reforms in Education, Agriculture

Dar es Salaam — Chama Cha Makini presidential candidate, Mr Coaster Kibonde has unveiled education, agriculture and health as three key priority areas, pledging sweeping reforms should he be elected to lead the country.

Speaking at the official launch of the party's campaign held yesterday at Manzese grounds in Dar es Salaam, Mr Kibonde said the party is committed to delivering a robust, globally competitive education system, free of charge from early childhood to university level.

He further promised that university students would receive adequate allowances to cover living expenses, eliminating the financial struggles currently faced by many.

"Denying a Tanzanian youth access to education is equivalent to sentencing them to life imprisonment. We will deliver quality education, not just education for the sake of it," he declared.

In the health sector, Mr Kibonde pledged to build a hospital in every ward nationwide, fully equipped with modern medical technologies and staffed with sufficient health professionals.

Recognising the current shortage of healthcare workers, he said the party would sponsor young Tanzanians to pursue medical training abroad.

The government, he said, would cover all costs, enabling graduates to return and serve in public hospitals across the country.

Addressing agricultural reforms, Mr Kibonde vowed that every youth would be allocated five acres of titled land, enabling them to secure loans and launch productive ventures.

He also announced plans to produce all agricultural in- puts locally, ending farmers' reliance on delayed imports.

"No more waiting for inputs, their availability will precede planting seasons, with stocks ready in govern- ment warehouses," he said.

"Our goal is to transition Tanzanian farmers from the traditional hand hoe to modern, mechanised agriculture."

Mr Kibonde said that his government would actively seek employment opportunities abroad for Tanzanian youths, using strong international ties to gain experience and bring back skills to boost the national economy.

He also pledged to establish a Government of National Unity (GNU), with minor constitutional reforms within the first 100 days in office to legalise the model, mirroring the Zanzibar arrangement.

Under this framework, leaders of all 16 political parties contesting in the General Election would be offered roles in government and public institutions.

"All candidates are com- mitted to Tanzania's development. What we need now is unity, solidarity and the peace passed down from our found- ing fathers," he said.

Mr Kibonde also lauded President Samia's leadership, citing her achievements in economic diplomacy, international relations and political reform.

He pledged to work alongside her if elected. Makini Party's presidential running mate, Ms Azza Haji Suleiman, called on youths to safeguard peace and avoid actions that could incite unrest.

"Once peace is lost, it is difficult to recover," she warned, urging citizens to vote wisely and support Ma- kini candidates.

On his side, the party's Zanzibar presidential candi- date, Ameir Hassan Ameir, said after touring nearly all re- gions, the party had witnessed the daily challenges facing ordinary citizens.

He announced several targeted interventions, including interest-free loans for small-scale women entrepreneurs, 1m/- grants for youths entering the bodaboda (motorcycle taxi) business, 10m/- loans for second-hand clothes traders to expand their businesses, monthly stipends of 100,000/- for senior citizens and a ban on hospitals with- holding bodies due to unpaid bills.