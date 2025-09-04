Tanzania: CCM Boasts Strong Record

Nchimbi says party's success fuels 100-day promise

CCM Presidential running mate, Ambassador Emmanuel Nchimbi has said the party's solid track record in implementing its 2020-2025 Election Manifesto gives it the momentum and credibility to deliver on key promises within the first 100 days if re-elected.

Among the commitments in CCM's 100-day plan are the recruitment of 7,000 teachers and 5,000 medical doctors, aimed at boosting education and healthcare ser- vices across the country.

Other pledges include supporting treatment of Non- Communicable Diseases (NCDs) such as kidney failure, diabetes and hypertension, releasing deceased bodies from mortuaries before payments are made and allocating 200bn/- to finance youth-led small businesses.

"Effective implementation of everything we promised over the last five years is what gives us confidence to seek re-election," said Amb Nchimbi during a campaign rally in Itilima District, Simiyu Region.

He said the success of the outgoing manifesto under President Samia Suluhu Hassan's leadership is unmatched by any opposition party, citing it as evidence of CCM's ability to deliver results.

Dr Samia, he noted, has not only maintained national unity, peace and stability, but has also overseen major social and economic transformation in regions such as Itilima.

In regard to development achievements in Itilima under the sixth-phase government, Amb Nchimbi listed several infrastructure developments, including a new district hospital, four health centres and an increase in dispensaries from 34 to 43.

Others is growth in primary schools from 95 to 107 and secondary schools from 30 to 38, improved academic performance in the district, with primary school pass rates rising from 57 per cent to 91 per cent and secondary school rates from 78 to 97 per cent.

He also said that Itilima has benefited from the implementation of water projects worth 11.5bn/-, raising access to clean water from 63 per cent to 70 per cent, expansion of electricity access, with connected villages increasing from 45 to 102.

Amb Nchimbi also cred- ited President Samia for continuing the implementation of strategic national projects initiated by her predecessor, the late Dr John Magufuli, including the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project (JNHPP) and JP Magufuli Bridge.

He noted that the JNHPP is now operational, contrib- uting 2,115 megawatts to the national grid, while the Ma- gufuli Bridge has enhanced connectivity for the Lake Zone.

Amb Nchimbi under- scored the government's efforts to improve maternal and child health through the expansion and upgrade of health facilities, adding that specialist doctors are now available in every region.

He also toured Kisesa Constituency, where he encouraged former Member of Parliament Mr Luhaga Mpina to return back to CCM.

Mr Mpina defected to ACT Wazalendo after los- ing in CCM's parliamentary primaries, and was briefly nominated as ACT's presidential candidate before be- ing disqualified. The matter is now before the court.

Nchimbi praised resi- dents of Kisesa for sup- porting government development efforts, citing an increase in dispensaries from 17 to 25 and the allocation of 11.7bn/- for water projects.

Amb Nchimbi is running alongside President Dr Samia on the October 29 General Election, with a focus on continuity and deeper reforms. Simiyu Region CCM Chairperson Ms Shemsa Seif echoed the success of projects implemented in the region, saying they have earned the party public trust.

She outlined further plans for Itilima under the next government, including construction of three new health centres, ten new primary schools and seven new secondary schools, 102 classrooms, expansion of water projects, introduction of irrigation farming and improvements to roads and business infrastructure.