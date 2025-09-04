Congo-Kinshasa: Mining DR Congo's Cobalt - False Solution to Climate Transition?

More than 50% of global cobalt production comes from the DR Congo. In the Katanga province, where many of the cobalt mines are found, about 15 to 20% of the production comes from artisanal and small-scale mines like this one.

guest column

Cobalt mining in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), essential for global clean energy technologies, presents a paradox for the global energy transition. While the country supplies more than 70 percent of the world's cobalt for electric vehicles and renewable energy systems, mining continues to undermine local health, ecosystems, and climate resilience. Unless mining governance is integrated with broader climate adaptation frameworks - through ecosystem protection, community health safeguards, equitable finance, and robust land-use regulation - the very minerals enabling global decarbonization may deepen vulnerability in producing regions, according to Hassan Alzain and Kibiriti Majuto from the Yale School of the Environment.

The Paradox of Mineral Wealth

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), simultaneously the world's largest cobalt producer and one of the most resource-endowed nations, making it indispensable to battery technologies powering electric vehicles and renewable energy systems [1]. The country accounts for over 70 percent of global supply and hosts around 50 percent of the world's cobalt reserves. The extraction of these minerals is central to the global decarbonization narrative, yet the methods of extraction often undermine climate resilience and degrade vital ecosystems.Expansion of cobalt mining correlates with intensifying environmental harm.

Local communities witness the paradox: their nation supplies the minerals of a zero-carbon future, yet they suffer from worsening pollution, habitat loss, and climate vulnerability. This contradiction underlines the urgency for integrating mining into broader climate adaptation frameworks, a priority that is gaining prominence ahead of COP30, the "COP of Solutions" [2].

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Environmental and Human Health Impacts of Cobalt Mining

Scientific studies in and around Kolwezi and Katanga provinces have found heavy metal pollution in soils, groundwater, and even human tissue, including cobalt, manganese, and uranium well above safe thresholds [3]. A key longitudinal study documents that children and adults in mining communities have higher bioaccumulation levels and associated health complications such as renal, neurological, and developmental disorders [4].

Local communities where cobalt is produced suffer from worsening pollution, habitat loss, and climate vulnerability, underlining the urgency for integrating mining into broader climate adaptation frameworks.

Advanced research also highlights that reproductive health issues among women in mining zones: miscarriages, irregular menstruation, urogenital infections, and skin disorders, affected over half of the interviewed women [5]. This is linked to acidified waters contaminated by mining effluent.

A complementary investigation published in Nature Sustainability underscores how artisanal and small-scale mining operations frequently discharge untreated waste into agricultural lands, severely undermining food security and intensifying hunger in a war-stricken region [6].

RELATED: Why is the World's Largest Carbon Sink, the Congo Basin, at Risk?

The health impacts are aggravated by chronic poverty, weak infrastructure, and limited access to healthcare. The loss of agricultural productivity further increases malnutrition and disease vulnerability. Airborne particulates from mechanized mining exacerbate chronic respiratory and cardiovascular illnesses, compounding public health burdens [7].

Mining Driven Deforestation and Biodiversity Loss

Mining roads and related infrastructure open intact forests to logging, agriculture, and settlement expansion. Research demonstrates that mining contributes indirectly to substantial forest conversion beyond the mine footprint itself [8]. The Congo Basin holds over twenty-three billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent in its forests, making deforestation a driver of carbon loss [9].

Biodiversity is severely impacted, and scientific surveys show accelerating habitat fragmentation in the Okapi Wildlife Reserve and surrounding peat swamp forests. Mercury contamination from illegal gold mining has been detected in rivers and soil, threatening endemic species such as gorillas, bonobos, and endemic bird populations [10]. The complex interplay of mining, deforestation, and hydrological change disrupts ecosystem services crucial to local communities [11].

Climate Vulnerability in the Heart of the Rainforest

DRC ranks among the least prepared countries for climate change despite vast carbon storage forest [12]. The nation faces mounting floods, drought, and landslide risks. A resilience assessment by the International Monetary Fund and United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change demonstrates that climate shocks disproportionately affect children and rural communities [13].

Surveys of smallholder farmers in the Itombwe Mountains reveal declining rainfall predictability, rising temperatures, and crop failures. Adaptation strategies like agroforestry, irrigated gardens, and livelihood diversification are emerging, but a lack of institutional support and climate data limits their scalability [14]. Agricultural yields may decline by zero to twenty-five percent by 2050 under warming and erratic precipitation [12].

Hydropower infrastructure, vital for energy access, is increasingly vulnerable to altered precipitation regimes. Prolonged dry spells reduce reservoir inflow, while extreme rain events cause flooding, interrupting generation and risking infrastructure failure [15].

How Mining Undermines Climate Adaptation

Weakened Adaptive Capacity: Widespread poverty and fragile governance undermine DRC's ability to adapt. Despite mining generating significant export revenues, there is scant reinvestment in social or climate resilience infrastructure [12]. Environmental degradation from mining erodes ecosystem services such as water purification, soil fertility, and forest buffers that would otherwise support adaptation [16]. Conflicts linked to resource wealth compound vulnerability, and hazardous and exploitative labor conditions in both artisanal and industrial mining reduce community stability and resilience [17].

Discord with National Adaptation Frameworks: DRC's National Adaptation Plan and prior strategies emphasize multisectoral responses to climate risk. Yet, Environmental Impact Assessments for mining rarely integrate cumulative climate risk, ecosystem thresholds, or community vulnerability mapping [13]. Coordination between the mining, forestry, and water ministries remains weak, allowing land use approvals in peatland and protected ecosystems [18].

Without enforcing alignment between mining approvals and Nationally Determined Contributions, the country risks undermining its adaptation goals while accelerating carbon emissions [19].

A Framework for Climate-Smart Mining and Adaptation

Climate Smart Regulations and Land Use Zoning: Zones such as the Okapi Reserve and Cuvette Centrale peatland complex should be strictly off limits to extractive industries [10]. Current protection covers only a small portion of peatland carbon stocks, leaving vast areas vulnerable to industrial encroachment. Buffer zones, zoning laws, and licensing restrictions are vital to preserve carbon sinks and biodiversity [11].

Ecosystem-Based Adaptation: Restoring Forest buffers near mining sites stabilizes soils, limits runoff, and sustains biodiversity while enhancing flood and drought resilience. Research from the CongoPeat project shows how intact peatlands regulate hydrology and store carbon [16]. Indigenous knowledge from Ituri and Tshopo communities offers guidance on ecosystem-based management and restoration.Such ecosystem-based adaptation measures not only mitigate environmental harm but also support livelihoods by sustaining fisheries, non-timber forest products, and local agriculture [14]. Developing and maintaining a national database of unused or abandoned mining sites could further strengthen these efforts, enabling better tracking, restoration of forest buffer zones, and more effective ecosystem-based management strategies.?

Strengthened Environmental Health Oversight: Robust monitoring of water and air quality is essential. Implementation of World Health Organization guidelines and national environmental standards is recommended to be enforced. Health outreach programs need to address metal exposure risk, contaminated water and food insecurity. Mining operators must be mandated to remediate tailings and restore affected lands [5].Environmental assessments should also be transparent, participatory, and robustly audited. The United Nations panel on critical minerals has called for guidelines to curb human development and environmental violations [20]. Experts on critical minerals are further urging enforceable national guidelines to prevent environmental damage and human rights abuses, reinforcing that responsible mining is central to both climate action and community resilience for all nations across the globe.

Financing Mechanisms and Equitable Benefit Sharing: Although initiatives such as the Central African Forest Initiative pledged 500 million dollars between 2021 and 2031, only a fraction has been disbursed to the DRC, undermining forest protection targets [12]. Climate finance tools such as REDD+ programs, adaptation funds, and community forest leases have been proposed as mechanisms to empower local stewardship and secure management rights in exchange for preserving carbon ecosystems [19]. However, local coalitions like the Group of Village Organizations for Autonomous Development (GOVA) and the Basandja Coalition are highly critical of initiatives such as REDD+ and carbon credits, arguing that they often reproduce injustice and fail to benefit frontline communities. Their opposition underlines the need for careful redesign of climate finance so that it genuinely supports communities living with the consequences of mining.

Data Driven Risk Assessment: Integrated risk modelling that accounts for climate vulnerability, watershed integrity, ecosystem thresholds, and social exposure would align mining project approvals with adaptation goals. These cascade risk frameworks can guide evidence-based decisions, ensuring mining does not compromise climate resilience [13].This approach requires collaboration between scientists, policymakers, NGOs, and Indigenous communities to generate spatially explicit, real-time data for decision making [18], including tracking land under protection, tree logging, active and abandoned mining sites, and other high-risk exploitation zones.

Global Demand and the Climate Justice Dilemma

The global demand for critical minerals often overlooks the environmental and social costs of extraction in the DRC. International supply chains have been criticized for perpetuating injustice when sourcing cobalt under exploitative conditions [17]. The United Nations is working on voluntary guidelines to mitigate rights and environmental abuses in critical mineral supply chains [20]. Consumers and governments must insist on climate-resilient, socially accountable mining that puts the environment and people first. Without strong regulation and ethical sourcing standards, critical minerals risk becoming a legacy of ecological and human inefficiencies [6].

The global demand for critical minerals often overlooks the environmental and social costs of extraction

As Samuel Yagase of the Group of Village Organizations for Autonomous Development (GOVA) and the Basandja Coalition powerfully stated: "What does it mean when mining brings increased poverty where the minerals are mined? The tragedy that is happening in the Congo is a shame for humanity. It is a failure for our world. We produce more than 70% of the cobalt for the whole world, but go and see where the cobalt is being mined, and you will witness the abysmal living standard of the people, and you will be shocked. The big challenge is, how can we as a global community ensure that the critical minerals that are needed for the entire world bring prosperity for everyone, starting with the people living where the mining is done?"

Rethinking "Critical Minerals" Through an Adaptation Lens

In the Congo, cobalt extraction threatens to compromise the very climate systems it promises to enable. Without embedding mining within adaptation frameworks through strong regulation, ecosystem safeguards, health monitoring, finance, and data, mineral wealth becomes a curse, deepening climate vulnerability rather than alleviating it. The DRC's National Adaptation Plan and NDC outline a path to integrated resilience, but implementation requires alignment between extractive industries and adaptation priorities. As the world prepares for COP30—the "COP of Solutions"—mining-rich nations like the DRC will be under growing scrutiny to ensure that critical mineral extraction aligns with climate adaptation and social equity goals. Turning that path into practice demands treating mining as central, not marginal, to climate strategy. Otherwise, the minerals meant to heal the planet could leave one of its most vulnerable nations paying the highest price.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Congo-Kinshasa Environment Mining By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

List of References

Massonini Ngoma, R.G.T. et al. (2023). The Impact of Mining Equipment, Technological Trends, and Natural Resource Demand on Climate Change in Congo. Sustainability, 15(2), 1691. Das, J. et al. (2024). The Cobalt Supply Chain and Environmental Life Cycle Impacts of Lithium Ion Batteries. Sustainability, 16, 1910. Banza Lubaba Nkulu, C. et al. (2018). Sustainability of artisanal mining of cobalt in DR Congo. Nature Sustainability, 1(9), 495–504. Nemery, B. et al. (2019). Metal toxicity from cobalt exposure in Congo. BMJ Global Health, 4(1), e001416. RAID & AFREWATCH (2024). Beneath the Green: Environmental and human cost of cobalt mining. Kinshasa: Field Report. Brown, C. et al. (2022). Landscape Analysis of Cobalt Mining in Kolwezi, DRC. Sustainability, 14(15), 9545. Williams, J.T. et al. (2021). Toxicity in the supply chain: Cobalt and the DRC. The Lancet Planetary Health, 5(6), e327-e328. Carbon Brief (2025). Congo's peatlands: Climate mitigation and vulnerability. Sonter, L.J. et al. (2018). Mining and biodiversity: Key issues and research needs. Proc. Royal Soc. B, 285(1892). AP News (2024). Chinese gold mining threatens Congo's Okapi Reserve. CIFOR-ICRAF (2024). Congo mining impact on forest fragmentation. Nature Sustainability, 7(3), 411-422. IMF & UNFCCC (2022). Vulnerability Assessment and Adaptation Plan for DRC. Kinshasa: Government of the DRC. UNFCCC (2022). National Adaptation Plan (2022–2026): Democratic Republic of Congo. Bonn: UNFCCC Secretariat. ResearchGate (2025). Adaptation strategies among Bafuliru farmers in eastern DRC. Kayembe-Kitenge, T. et al. (2021). Effects of environmental degradation on hydropower systems in DRC. Energy Policy, 156, 112439. CongoPeat Project (2023). Mapping the peat carbon store in Congo Basin. Global Change Biology, 29(2), 457–471. US Department of Labor (2023). Findings on the Worst Forms of Child Labor in the DRC. Washington DC: USDOL. Global Witness (2024). Why the Congo Basin is under threat. UNEP (2023). Critical Ecosystem Partnership Fund: Congo Basin Program Overview. Nairobi. United Nations (2024). Guiding Principles for Responsible Critical Mineral Supply Chains. Geneva: UNCTAD.

Hassan Alzain and Kibiriti Majuto are Master of Environmental Management Candidates at the Yale School of the Environment.

AllAfrica's reporting on peacebuilding in Africa is supported by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.