Egypt: President El-Sisi Receives Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Bahrain

Today at Al-Ittihadiya Palace, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

The meeting was also attended by Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, and a number of ministers and ambassadors from both countries.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said President El-Sisi welcomed his distinguished guest, Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa. The President emphasized his pride in the strong fraternal relations between the two countries and valued his visit to his "second home," Egypt.

Prince Salman conveyed the greetings of the King of Bahrain, His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, to President El-Sisi. The Crown Prince praised the deep historical ties between the two countries, the alignment of their leaders' views on various issues, and the continuous coordination and consultation between them.

The meeting highlighted a mutual commitment to strengthening bilateral relations, particularly in the economic, trade, and investment sectors, as well as accelerating the implementation of joint projects that serve the interests and aspirations of the two brotherly peoples.

Talks also addressed regional developments. Prince Salman noted Egypt's tireless efforts to restore stability, particularly in the Gaza Strip, in coordination with Qatar and the United States to reach a ceasefire, secure the release of hostages and captives, and end the humanitarian suffering in the Strip.

Both sides confirmed rejection of the displacement of the Palestinian people from their land and stressed need to begin the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip and to revive the political process aimed at establishing an independent Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the principle of the two-state solution and international legitimacy resolutions, being the only way to achieve lasting peace in the region.

The meeting also addressed ways to maintain regional stability and enhance security in a number of countries in the region that are witnessing tensions, while emphasizing the importance of respecting their sovereignty and territorial integrity.

