North Africa: Egypt's Madbouly Hosts Bahrain's Crown Prince for High-Level Talks

Egyptian Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly welcomed Bahrain's Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa in Cairo on Tuesday evening, 2 September 2025, the Cabinet said.

Al Khalifa arrived at the head of a high-level delegation and was received with official ceremonies at Cairo International Airport.

Madbouly and Al Khalifa will co-chair an expanded round of talks on Wednesday 3, September 2025 to address issues of mutual interest and ways to bolster cooperation in sectors including trade, investment and regional affairs, according to the statement.