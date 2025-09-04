North Africa: Egypt's El-Wazir, China's Zhang Pledge Stronger Industrial, Transport Cooperation

3 September 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)
By Amwal Al Ghad

Egypt's Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel El-Wazir met with Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing in Beijing to push forward cooperation in industry and transport, Egypt's Cabinet said on Tuesday 2 September 2025.

El-Wazir, visiting China as President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi's envoy for the 80th anniversary of the Chinese People's War of Resistance and World Anti-Fascist War, cited more than a decade of strategic partnership anchored in the Belt and Road Initiative, BRICS and China-Africa forums.

He pointed to joint rail and maritime projects and noted that about 3,000 Chinese firms are operating in Egypt, including TEDA, Haier, Hutchison Ports, AVIC and CRRC.

Talks with AVIC focused on ongoing phases of Egypt's Light Rail Transit (LRT) project.

El-Wazir said Egypt wants to expand Chinese manufacturing in the country, especially in electric vehicles and renewable energy components, to serve domestic and export markets.

Zhang underscored China's willingness to deepen cooperation in rail, maritime, renewables and EVs, highlighting Egypt's location, the Suez Canal's role in global trade and Cairo's investment climate.

